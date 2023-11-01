Maple Leafs Data Tracking With New NHL EDGE

In late October, the NHL released a new kind of statistical information called NHL EDGE. This new form of player and puck tracking data is a breakthrough in terms of access for fans across the world. We’ve seen shot power, skater speed and offensive zone time a lot during broadcasts, but to have these numbers out publicly, is a great way to get a sense of how the game is unfolding and who is standing out as a result of the data being tracked.

With this all of this new data coming out, I thought it would be great to see where the Toronto Maple Leafs stack up compared to the rest of the league. From slot shots to zone time, here are some of the numbers that stand out.

Maple Leafs are 1 & 2 in High Danger Shots

The Maple Leafs have always been a very dangerous team in the offensive zone when it comes to high danger and slot shots, as they’ve been a top-five team in that category since 2021-22 per Natural Stat Trick with 54.95 at five-on-five. With NHL EDGE, that continues to prove that as they’re the second-best team in high danger chances and chances in the slot with 93, behind only the Boston Bruins.

However, when it comes to players leading the league in chances in front of the net, it’s exactly who you would expect to lead the NHL in that category. Auston Matthews and John Tavares are both tied for first in the league with 20 chances in the slot and in front of the net. Both players are making a living and doing significant damage in an area where the probability of scoring a goal is higher.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They only have two goals each from that area– hovering between just below average to average range– but they’re getting their chances in a prime scoring area and both have the ability to increase those numbers. Tavares provides a strong net front presence and drives hard to the net continuing to produce and be a factor offensively. He has the soft hands to make moves in such a tight area on the ice as well as the hand-eye coordination for deflections and tracking the puck for a rebound.

Latest News & Highlights

Matthews has one of the most lethal shots and releases in the league to easily catch goaltenders off guard. It’s a reason why he’s continuing make his way into the record books and his mark no matter what situation he’s in. He’s always making himself available or driving hard to that high percentage area for a prime scoring opportunity. The power and velocity behind it makes finding the back of the net with ease when he’s open and unwinds his wrist shot.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that both players excel in this area given their individual skillsets. The goals are low early on but the chances and probability of scoring them remain high.

Maple Leafs Zone Time

In order to get those high danger chances, it’s obvious that you need to spend a great amount of time in the offensive zone.The Maple Leafs are just hanging onto a top-10 spot with offensive zone time, spending 41.5% of the time at even strength. They previously had a higher percentage, but since then, they have seen more time defending within their own zone as result of getting outshot and outplayed in games against the Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings. However, they’re still a team that can do damage and control the play in the offensive zone.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Woll, Samsonov, Minten & Nylander

Despite those games where the Maple Leafs were in the defensive zone quite a bit, their zone time at 40.1% at even strength is still above the league average, which is at 40.7%. Their defensive play has hindered them at times and the goals against are high, but the amount of time they spend is a tad lower compared to where they were last season at 40.5% at even strength. The breakouts and break up plays remain a strong reason why that is the case for them this season.

Needless to say, the more time you spend in the offensive zone, the less you will in the defensive zone. Early on this season, the Maple Leafs are doing just that and could improve in both areas as the season goes on.

Skating Speed Not as Strong

If there’s one thing the Maple Leafs haven’t fared well in, is in the skating department. This is a league where speed is always a factor and the Maple Leafs don’t seem to have it. While they may seem like a quick team, the speed tracking data tells a different story.

Despite having players that can utilize their speed, the Maple Leafs aren’t a top team in regards to speed boosts. Their top skating speed is 22.65 mph, just below the league average and their 184 speed bursts over 20 mph has them below the 50th percentile as well. Not the best considering the team has players like Mitch Marner and William Nylander who can generate speed often.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

By comparison, the top skating speed for the Winnipeg Jets is 23.95 mph which has them in the 99th percentile. The Colorado Avalanche have the most speed bursts of 22 mph or higher with 28. It’s no coincidence that both teams are at the top as they have the players that are quick and can utilize their speed to their advantage. If the Maple Leafs need to be a big contender, they have to be quicker and have the strong burst of speed to be even more of a threat on the ice.

The Brick Woll

Not only is Joseph Woll pushing for more starts to be the starter over Ilya Samsonov, he’s quickly becoming a name to watch on the leader boards among goaltenders. He’s definitely showing the promise to be another goaltender that would be tough to beat in the league.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll is second overall in the league in save percentage with .942. The reason behind all of this is his ability to track the puck extremely well and not get over aggressive with his movements in the crease. As a result, he’s already in position ready to make the save. His calm presence and mindset is something that this team needs as it’s something that has plagued Samsonov early on this season.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Woll Outplaying Samsonov to Become Starting Goalie

It’s still early on in his career, but with every opportunity Woll has had, he continues to be impressive and rises to the occasion and gains confidence. He’s dealt with struggles throughout his career, but now the wait is paying off as he’s quickly becoming someone the Maple Leafs can rely on consistently.

While it’s not the normal goals, assists or even shot attempts statistics, this database of information is a great way to get more insight on the game in a way that many weren’t aware of before. This data tracking is a great breakdown of each category to see where everyone in the league, including the Maple Leafs are at. This is a tool that could improve the game in the future.

Statistics from NHL EDGE and Natural Stat Trick.