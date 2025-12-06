Woll Update: Maple Leafs Goalie Shake-Up Will Test Depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be testing the depth of their goaltending. With no choice but to go to Dennis Hildeby, and with news that Artur Akhtyamov is being called up from the AHL, it appears both Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz are going to miss some time.

It’s unfortunate news, only made worse by the fact that the team doesn’t have the luxury of easing into the season. With Woll placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 4, and Stolarz out since November 11, Hildeby is being pushed into a much larger role—ready or not.

The Latest Injury News

Woll’s injury, suffered during Tuesday’s win, leaves Toronto in a familiar but still uncomfortable spot. Having already lost Stolarz, Woll’s inability to stay in the lineup has become a considerable concern. Both of their starters are gone, meaning the Leafs enter Saturday’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens with Hildeby as the likely starter and Akhtyamov as backup.

Earlier this season, Hildeby was thrown into action under similar circumstances, but Woll’s return from a conditioning stint was waiting right around the corner. The safety net is gone.

“Yeah, it sucks,” Matthew Knies said. “He’s been the backbone of our team on this road trip… you don’t want to see him go down like that, but Hildeby stepped in and did a great job.”

Auston Matthews also commented, noting, “You never want to see that. We’re all hoping it’s nothing too serious… he looks after himself extremely well.”

Can Hildeby Be an NHL Starter?

The Maple Leafs are about to find out how far they can push Hildeby. Matthews heaped praise on the now starter: “Beast came in and was unbelievable for us… he handled it with a lot of confidence, made some big saves.”

Confidence is important, but it might not be enough.

Up to now, Toronto has taken baby steps with Hildeby. His NHL introduction last season was uneven—six starts, with half of them solid and the others proof that there will be growing pains. His AHL numbers weren’t great — a .890 save percentage in five starts. The Maple Leafs were in no rush to push him into the NHL, so it wasn’t a huge deal.

Circumstances have changed that.

Woll’s leave of absence and now his injury are problematic. Stolarz’s ongoing injury issues mean Hildeby is now the guy. In a limited showing, he’s been good. His season save percentage sits at .919, and his goals saved above expected per 60 minutes ranks fourth in the NHL among goalies with at least five games played. He’s arguably been Toronto’s best goaltender. Does that change if he’s in every night?

There is no more selective working of Hildeby into games against weaker opponents. That would mean Akhtyamov sees a bigger load, which doesn’t sound at all ideal.

For the Maple Leafs, this is a test. Even if Woll isn’t out long-term, it’s hard to imagine the team feels confident in his ability to stay in the lineup. Toronto needs to weather this storm and see what Hildeby can handle. If it’s not a full load, Akhtyamov’s leash can’t be long. A trade might be required.

For Hildeby, it’s the opportunity of his career. He has a chance to stabilize the crease and gives Toronto confidence he’s a netminder they want to invest in heavily. Worst-case, the Leafs have to explore their options and understand that Hildeby’s game still needs to grow before he’s handed the job full-time.