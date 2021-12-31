Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lineup Changes, Sandin, Liljegren & Krys

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll try to help Maple Leafs’ fans keep up with the ever-changing landscape of the Maple Leafs’ roster. In response to COVID-19 protocols and players moving on and off them, a number of changes to the lineup have been made over the past few days.

Related: Tkachuk Shows His Ignorance Discussing Maple Leafs’ Campbell Injury

I’ll also share other news emanating from the team. For example, Rasmus Sandin looks like he’s ready to return from his injury. At the same time, the Maple Leafs’ organization introduces Chad Krys to fans as a member of the team’s new taxi squad.

Item One: Maple Leafs Line Combinations as Per December 30

Finally, something resembling the Maple Leafs’ regular roster is taking shape in practice. For example, on Thursday, David Alter tweeted the following lines that he was viewing during the team’s practice session.

#Leafs lines at practice Dec. 30/21 correction** Sandin on left



Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Kerfoot-Tavares-Kase

Mikheyev-Kampf-Engvall

Ritchie-Spezza-Simmonds



Sandin-Brodie

Dermott-Holl

Kivihalme-Biega

Krys-DiTomaso



Campbell

Mrázek

Hutchinson

D’Agostini (practice goalie) — David Alter (@dalter) December 30, 2021

Item Two: Maple Leafs’ Players Exiting COVID-19 Protocols

A large number of Maple Leafs’ players have exited COVID-19 protocols and have rejoined the Maple Leafs for practice yesterday. Those players included goalie Petr Mrazek, Rasmus Sandin, David Kampf, and Ilya Mikheyev. Travis Dermott and T.J. Brodie both returned to practice on Tuesday.

Item Three: Timothy Liljegren Tests Positive and Enters COVID-19 Protocols

Timothy Liljegren, who had seemed to escape catching the virus, has not. He was designated to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols late Wednesday. The 22-year-old Liljegren has only started to come into his own during this season.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s looked good on defense and has registered two assists in the five games he’s played in December. That moved him up to four assists during the 19 games he’s played on the season.

Item Four: Michael Hutchinson Elevated to the Taxi Squad from the Marlies

The Maple Leafs added Michael Hutchinson to the taxi squad earlier this week. Although it looks as if both Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek will be ready to play, the 31-year-old Hutchinson will be kept around as the emergency option in case COVID-19 or other injuries continue to impact the Maple Leafs’ goalie situation.

Because the Maple Leafs don’t play until tomorrow’s game against the Ottawa Senators, Mrazek could have enough practice time to at least serve as the backup behind Campbell. Even with Mrazek ready to play, Toronto’s light schedule over the next while will allow the team to continue playing Campbell often during the near future. However, when the team starts making up postponed games, the 29-year-old Mrazek will become a key cog in the machine.

Item Five: Rasmus Sandin: Clears virus protocols

Sandin cleared the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and excitedly returned to practice yesterday. Sandin had missed the last four Maple Leafs’ games rehabbing his knee injury. However, the word was that he had been ready to return earlier until his positive test for COVID-19.

Rasmus Sandin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 21-year-old Swedish defenseman has had a great first season with the Maple Leafs. There are few doubters left who remain skeptical of his ability to play at this advanced level. Sandin was partnered with T.J. Brodie in the top power-play unit with Morgan Rielly still in COVID-19 protocol.

Related: Weekly Lost & Found: Women’s Worlds & 2022 World Junior Championship

The word was that Sandin was super excited to return to the team to practice. At the same time, he reported that he was completely asymptomatic from COVID-19. (from “Rasmus Sandin ‘almost shaking’ with joy as he re-joins Maple Leafs blue line in practice,” Terry Koshan, Toronto Sun, 30/12/21).

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the institution of the taxi squad and players being promoted to this taxi squad, Maple Leafs’ fans might see some new players or hear some new names. For example, I had to review who exactly one of the two new players – Chad Krys – was. He had been moved this week to the squad.

The Blackhawks have acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Chad Krys. pic.twitter.com/B0Ls9BnLYd — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 9, 2021

For those like myself who need an introduction, Krys is a 23-year-old left-shot defenseman who was drafted in the second round (45th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He played in the US-National-Under-18 team for a couple of seasons and then attended Boston University. He’s been in the Blackhawks organization four seasons with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. Earlier this month he was traded for Kurtis Gabriel.

Related: Frederik Andersen’s Unforgivable Sin According To Maple Leafs Fans

Welcome to the Maple Leafs’ organization, Chad.