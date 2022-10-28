Maple Leafs Tough Loss to Sharks Isn’t Without Positives

It seems quite obvious that the Toronto Maple Leafs have systemic problems that are costing them games. Last night, the team lost 4-3 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks. The biggest issue was that the team seemed to be chasing the score rather than dictating it.

The Maple Leafs seem to be failing as a team. It’s one thing to say that one player played well and another poorly; however, hockey is a team sport. Often, one player looks like he made an egregious error when the fact is that he was put into a difficult spot because another player erred earlier.

The Maple Leafs lost the game because they took two penalties on the same play. The result was two ill-timed 5-3 and then 5-4 power plays that cost the team two goals in less than two minutes. After that, they were fighting the score and couldn’t catch up.

Still, there were some positives in the game. The game wasn’t the same stinker of a game as their other three losses. There were positives to build upon. In this post, I’ll take a look at some of them.

Positive One: Kallgren’s Play in Goal Wasn’t as Bad as It Seems

Prior to the game, it was learned that the Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov had been feeling “a bit” ill. Because Samsonov was ill, Erik Kallgren will have two starts in California rather than just one. In fact, if Samsonov doesn’t feel better, Kallgren might also get the start on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

However, that’s not such a bad thing. It wasn’t Kallgren’s fault the team lost this game. Although Kallgren gave up four goals on 31 shots in last night’s 4-3 overtime loss, he was steady during the game. He didn’t let in any easy shots and stopped the goals he should have stopped.

Kallgren’s play allowed the Maple Leafs to tie the score and pulled the team into overtime. That he couldn’t stop Erik Karlsson’s breakaway less than a minute into overtime is as much a testament to Karlsson’s great play as to Kallgren’s mess-up.

Kallgren’s had a tough season thus far, giving up seven goals on 49 shots in the two games he’s played. That these games were against the Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes on the face of it looks as if he’s playing poorly. The truth is that his team isn’t protecting him well.

In fact, head coach Sheldon Keefe noted that Kallgren’s performance against the Coyotes was solid. He shared that the Coyotes got behind his team, but Kallgren “stood his ground.” In that game, Kallgren gave up two power-play goals that he didn’t have much chance on.

Last night’s game was similar. Two power-play goals were the difference. Kallgren stood his ground in both games. As well, in both games, he gave his team a chance to win.

Positive Two: Alex Kerfoot Played Well in First Line Action

Alex Kerfoot played really well on the team’s first line last night. He was responsible for two assists; and, generally, he added a spark to the line’s play. Was it a simple circumstance that both Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored goals for the first time this season?

Alex Kerfoot, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It was Kerfoot’s first multiple-point game of the season. The 28-year-old from Vancouver now has a goal and three assists and is at plus-2 over the eight games he’s played. Given the first-line’s success last night, look for Kerfoot to stay with Matthews and Marner for another game or two.

Kerfoot is one of those Swiss Army Knife types of players who can be put in almost any situation on the ice. He’s been a go-to player for coach Keefe over the past few seasons and is a positive for the team.

Positive Three: Matthews and Marner Both Scored Goals

Perhaps the biggest positive on the night was that Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner both scored in the same game. Matthews scored with the man advantage for his second goal of the season. It was actually the first goal this season that he’d shot the puck into the net. His other had come on a deflection.

Matthews needed to get off the schneid. He hadn’t scored in five games. Although that kind of scoreless streak is rare for the big center, it has happened before. Last April he suffered a similar scoreless streak.

Matthews’ goal tied the game at 3-3 in the third period to send the game to overtime. Maple Leafs’ fans have to hope that last season’s Rocket Richard winner will get back to his explosive scoring. At 25 years of age, he’s the best goal-scorer in the NHL. Where he’s been this season has been a mystery.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner and Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Mitch Marner also scored a goal and added an assist last night, which is another positive from the game. He also had three hits on the night. It was Marner’s first multiple-point total of the season. He’s just one point away from being a point-a-game player on the season (with a couple of goals and five assists in eight games). That both Matthews and Marner looked good with Kerfoot on their wing is also positive.

Positive Four: David Kampf Keeps Scoring Goals

Prior to last season, it would have been a surprise that David Kampf would score double-digit goals during his career. Now that he’s scored his third goal of the season is far from a surprise. He’s quick, has a good hockey IQ, and can take advantage of a situation.

Kampf’s first-period goal tied the score at 1-1. The fourth-line center might not score regularly; however, I heard an announcer say that the team had been 15-0 when Kampf had scored during a game. That record was obviously broken.

However, Kampf’s play has continued to be solid. Last night was the fourth line’s best game of the season – by a lot, actually. Now to get that line rolling would be a huge benefit for the team.

Positive Five: Don’t Forget John Tavares

Finally, while it would be difficult to fault John Tavares during any game this season, he also registered an assist during the game. Tavares has been magic, both scoring goals and assisting on the power play. Last night, he did it again.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

On the season, Tavares has only been held pointless in one of the eight games he’s played. For the season, he has nine points in eight games.