Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Berube, Rentals as Issues to Engage

The Toronto Maple Leafs are now more than halfway through their season. And, on the face of it, they are doing well—in fact, better than most expected. But the team has now lost two games in a row. But that followed a five-game winning streak, so it would seem there’s not much to stew about.

Still, at this halfway point, it’s time to review some Maple Leafs news and some issues that might or might not be crucial as the season progresses.

Issue One: Craig Berube Isn’t the Ogre That Many Expected

One surprise of the season is that, while parts of new head coach Craig Berube’s reputation have revealed themselves as the season has progressed, he’s much softer and gentler than advertised. He’s also much more nuanced than the take-no-prisoners coach most anticipated. Known for his gritty playing style and scary reputation, Berube was expected to bring a harder-than-nails, in-your-face approach to the team. However, we’ve seen a more composed, considerate, and thoughtful leader.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Berube has shown a calm, level-headed demeanour, focusing on steadying the team rather than publicly calling out players for mistakes. He protects his players, often giving them extra time to heal from injuries rather than rushing them back—something that stands out compared to previous coaching styles. He’s not afraid to healthy scratch non-core players but ensures prospects get fair opportunities to prove themselves. His trust in frontline players is evident, assigning them to handle challenging, situational tasks.

While Berube values physicality, he faces tough decisions when players like Jake McCabe suffer injuries from fights. As a former fighter, Berube understands the risk but must weigh the cost of losing key players to unnecessary altercations.

Notably, Berube never publicly criticizes players. There is news of tough practices and, if he’s unhappy, he might reduce ice time for a shift or two. But, there are few, if any, public call-outs in the media. This approach is far more measured and supportive than many expected.

Despite the team struggling in recent games, Berube’s calm leadership resonates with the roster. With half the season still ahead, seeing this more composed version of Berube guiding the Maple Leafs is surprising, but refreshing. For me, that’s a welcome surprise.

Issue Two: Is This the Season to Trust the Farm System?

Recently, fans have been grumbling the Maple Leafs aren’t good enough. They feel the team needs more scoring, and because they see neither Max Domi nor David Kampf up to the task, they think the team needs to find a rental who could fill that gap. Some fans and writers believe the team hasn’t yet found a suitable replacement for Tyler Bertuzzi or Michael Bunting and should.

I’m not so sure. After watching the team play at the beginning of the season, I believe the thinking should shift from seeking trade rentals to promoting home-grown talent now playing in the system. The team has already brought in its trade rental byy signing Max Pacioretty at the start of the season, haven’t they?

As the Maple Leafs play through the second half of the season, this is not the time to consider trade moves to “patch up” the team’s problems. Instead, it’s the time to move away from the idea of short-term rental players and focus on developing the promising talent already within the organization.

Michael Bunting, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Earlier this season, when the injuries came, the Maple Leafs used their prospects from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies to fill the gaps. It worked. Players like Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann also stepped up their secondary scoring. Both have injected energy, physicality, and offense into the lineup. Others filled in, although perhaps not as consistently. Still, their success showed that Toronto’s prospect pool is more than capable of contributing at the NHL level.

Rather than sacrificing future assets for rental players who will not have a lasting impact, the team should lean on its young core again. Giving prospects extended opportunities allows for long-term growth, strengthens team chemistry, and keeps the salary cap in check.

By trusting in their developmental system, the Maple Leafs can build sustainable depth and avoid the cycle of overpaying for short-term fixes (which ironically don’t work.) If the goal is to create a team that can compete for championships beyond this season, prioritizing home-grown talent could be the more intelligent and sustainable path forward.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Like any NHL team, the Maple Leafs face challenges. Whether their recent two-game losing streak following a five-game winning streak is a temporary slump or indicative of deeper issues remains to be seen. This week presents a significant test as they face the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils. Should they lose both games—and do so in poor fashion—it could highlight underlying problems that need attention.

However, fans might also chalk this up to a minor dip in an otherwise steady season if the team rebounds or shows resilience. Time will soon tell which narrative unfolds.