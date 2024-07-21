Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Berube, Tanev, McCool & Minten

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at the team’s new-look defense and speculate about how it’s improved over last season’s blue line in at least one aspect – moving the puck up the ice. Second, I’ll look back 80 seasons to one of the most surprising (and perhaps least known) performances for any Maple Leafs goalie. That goalie was Frank McCool, who played only two seasons with the Maple Leafs but who led them to the 1945 Stanley Cup.

Finally, I’ll take a bit of a deep dive into Fraser Minten’s 2023-24 season to share why Maple Leafs fans should want to see this young player as part of the team’s roster for next season. While he might never be a high-scoring forward, he has many attributes that would make him a valuable addition to the team’s roster for seasons.

Item 1: Will Maple Leafs’ Blue Line Play Differently Under Berube?

Craig Berube’s Maple Leafs will look much different next season in terms of personnel and playstyle than in recent years. Brad Treliving revamped the team’s blueline this summer by bringing in veteran defenders Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars and Oliver Ekman Larsson from the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Both players figure to have a big impact on the team this season.

These changes on the blueline could significantly affect how the team plays overall, especially with a new head coach. Previous head coach, Sheldon Keefe, emphasized a more conservative defensive structure. He desired to limit turnovers by avoiding pressure and making safer plays. While this approach reduced mistakes, it also gave the opposing team more time to set up defensively.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan

Under Berube, this strategy could change. The additions of Tanev and Ekman-Larsson provide the team with better options for breaking the puck out of their zone and getting it up ice quickly. Tanev’s steady defensive presence will likely allow players like Morgan Rielly to be more aggressive offensively, while Ekman-Larsson’s puck-moving skills will enhance the team’s transition game.

Item 2: Remembering Frank McCool, Toronto Maple Leafs (1944-45)

McCool’s hockey journey was anything but ordinary. Born in Calgary, Alberta, McCool’s early years in hockey saw him playing at various low-level leagues, including the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) with current basketball powerhouse Gonzaga University. His path took a significant turn when he joined the Canadian military during World War II, temporarily putting any hockey aspirations on hold.

After returning from the military in 1944–45, McCool signed a free-agent contract with the Maple Leafs. He quickly became the Maple Leafs’ top goaltender, leading them through the season and to the Stanley Cup. McCool played 50 games that season, logging 3,000 minutes and posting a 3.22 goals-against average with four shutouts, achieving a 24-22-4 record in the regular season.

The 1945 postseason was particularly memorable. Fresh off his military stint, McCool recorded an NHL rookie playoff-record four shutouts, putting up an 8-5-0 record with a 2.23 goals-against average. His stellar performance was key in helping Toronto secure the 1945 Stanley Cup. During the Cup Final against the Detroit Red Wings, McCool posted shutouts in the first three games. Although the Red Wings managed to tie the series with three consecutive wins, McCool remained steadfast. In a tense Game 7, he stood tall, leading the Maple Leafs to a 2-1 victory and clinching the championship.

McCool’s achievements were historic. He set a franchise record for most shutouts in the postseason and an NHL record for most consecutive shutouts in the postseason with three, a record that has been tied but not beaten to this day. He also held a Stanley Cup record for the fewest goals allowed in the Stanley Cup Final with nine, which stood until the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals when Boston Bruins netminder Tim Thomas beat it. McCool also became the first NHL goaltender to record an assist. His outstanding performance earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy at the end of the season.

In the 1945-46 season, McCool played only 22 games, posting a 3.68 goals-against average and a 10-9-3 record. Unfortunately, severe ulcers forced him to retire after just two seasons. Following his retirement, he became an assistant publisher and general manager for the Calgary Albertan. He continued to suffer from ulcers throughout his life, which contributed to his death on May 20, 1973.

McCool’s legacy endures, with an arena named after him in the southeast community of Lake Bonavista in his hometown of Calgary. His journey from low-level hockey, through wartime service, to Stanley Cup glory is a testament to his talent.

Item 3: Maple Leafs Fans Should Want Fraser Minten on the Roster

Minten is a homegrown talent with significant leadership potential, making him a unique asset for the Maple Leafs. After playing four games with the Blue & White last season before returning to juniors, Minten demonstrated his value over the 2023-24 season with the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Minten played 36 games in the regular season, recording 19 goals and 19 assists, totaling 38 points. This balanced offensive performance highlights his ability to score and set goals. His 21 penalty minutes show he plays with an edge, not shying away from physical play.

Minten’s playoff performance was impressive. Over 20 games, he scored eight goals and added six assists for 14 points. This ability to perform under pressure and in critical situations is invaluable. His reduced penalty minutes in the playoffs indicate a disciplined game when it matters most.

Minten’s consistent offensive production and ability to step up in high-stakes situations bode well for his future with Toronto. His mix of physicality and discipline is crucial for professional hockey. Given his solid junior performance, Minten shows he has the skills and mindset to potentially jump to professional hockey.

Interestingly, during the beginning of the 2024 offseason, I heard rumors of him being a potential trade candidate. That seems silly. Minten’s leadership qualities and offensive potential make him a valuable asset for the team’s future. Keeping him allows the organization to nurture a homegrown talent who could become a cornerstone of the team. Maple Leafs fans should be excited about his future with the team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Seeing Easton Cowan and Minten play with the big club would be an exciting prospect for Maple Leafs fans. Cowan’s relentless style and offensive talent, combined with Minten’s leadership qualities and potential, could give the team significant depth and future stars. Keeping these young players within the system allows the team to develop a strong foundation for years.

I’m hoping both youngsters make the roster this season. It’s time for the Maple Leafs to start relying more on their homegrown talent.