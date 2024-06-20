Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Clune, Reaves & McCabe

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some news pieces around the team. One reports some good news for one of the great Maple Leafs mentors of young players of all time: Rich Clune. He put together a great career with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. It seems his value is being recognized outside the organization.

Second, I’ll look at one of the best Maple Leafs player comebacks during the 2023-24 season. That’s Ryan Reaves. He had a miserable start to the season, yet pulled his game together and became a strong depth player as the season progressed. What will happen with him next season?

Finally, I share the news that Jake McCabe has hired a new player agency to represent him as he prepares for contract negotiations with general manager Brad Treliving. He’s likely preparing for contract talks as July rolls around.

Item 1: Is Rich Clune Moving to the Ducks?

According to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Marlies assistant coach Rich Clune is being sought after by the Anaheim Ducks for an assistant coach position. Clune, who has risen within the Toronto organization ranks, started as a player development staff member before becoming a Marlies assistant in the 2023-24 season. Regarded highly within the Maple Leafs’ system, the 37-year-old is starting to become seen as a promising coach in hockey circles outside the organization. The move to the Ducks, a young and talented team in a rebuilding phase, appears to be a natural fit and progression for Clune.

Also: it is believed Anaheim is eying AHL Toronto assistant coach Rich Clune for a similar role on the Ducks' bench.



Clune, who played 732 pro games and captained the Marlies, has been a popular member of the organization’s staff since retiring. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 19, 2024

A former NHL forward, Clune retired after a career spanning 139 NHL games and 539 AHL appearances, ending in the 2021-22 season. He served as the Marlies’ captain in his final two professional seasons, showing leadership qualities on and off the ice. Clune made his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2009-10 season. Following his time with the Kings and a stint with the Nashville Predators, he joined the Marlies in 2015-16. He also briefly played with the Maple Leafs in the season just before Auston Matthews’ arrival.

Working with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls seems perfect for Clune. It would allow him to work closely with players on the brink of regular NHL action. His combination of experience as a player, leadership as a captain, and fresh perspective as a relatively young coach could provide mentorship to the emerging talents within the Ducks organization. Good luck to Clune. He’s one of the good guys.

Item 2: Ryan Reaves’ Surprising Resurgence This Season

Reaves experienced a down-and-up 2023-24 season. At the season’s start, he struggled. However, by the end, he had become a valuable fourth-liner. His physical play was always present, but his performance on the ice was underwhelming. He put up a low plus/minus, contributed minimal offensively at the start, and soon found himself out of the lineup.

However, when Reaves got a second chance, he seized the opportunity and played an energetic game against the Winnipeg Jets in late January. After that, things changed. As a fourth-liner, he started to excel in territorial battles, shot attempts, and expected goal metrics. He started to play a simpler more effective game plan of forechecking and maintaining possession. His play helped solidify the team’s fourth line.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Throughout the season, Reaves continued to show his physical engagement, and his smart puck management and relentless board play became crucial parts of his team’s gameplay. Somehow, he even seemed to improve his speed along with his confidence, providing a significant momentum boost.

At 37, Reaves will return to the Maple Leafs. His energy and physicality can uplift the team when used effectively. While he’s likely not going to play a full 82-game season, they hope he continues to offer veteran leadership, simple gameplay, and a crucial spark when needed. There was a time when his struggles dragged the team down. However, his comeback provided important depth and an impactful presence throughout a demanding NHL season. Let’s hope he can do it again in 2024-25.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Jake McCabe has employed a new agency to represent him. Expected to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024-25 NHL season, the rugged defenceman is doing some preliminary work setting up for his next contract. He switched his representation to Bartlett Hockey, which is one of the more established groups for player representation. Bartlett also represents players like Bobby McMann, Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, and Cale Makar.

McCabe has become a solid defenceman for the team since joining Toronto. He can sign an extension with the Maple Leafs as soon as July 1 and likely will do so. In his almost 100 games over two seasons with the Maple Leafs, he’s averaged 20:23 per game. I’m sure the team will work hard to bring him back.