Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Woll, DeSmith & Joshua

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share that Easton Cowan is determined to secure a spot on the team coming out of training camp this season. His dedication and drive to make an impact is both natural and commendable. I’m eager to see him compete for a roster spot and tend to think (unless he doesn’t show well during training camp) that having him in the lineup is a no-brainer.

Regarding the goaltending situation, I’ll share a potential strategy to maximize team resources without pursuing a big-ticket contract. Instead, the team could develop internal goaltending talent, specifically Joseph Woll, and explore cost-effective options to bolster our depth. By investing in the organization’s goaltending prospects and being strategic with spending, Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving could ensure financial flexibility while maintaining a competitive edge in the crease. Such an approach would align with building a well-rounded team for the upcoming season.

Item 1: Easton Cowan Seems Determined to Make the Big Club

During training camp and the 2023-24 junior season, the London Knights’ Easton Cowan and Saskatoon Blades’ Fraser Minten made an impression. Both showed well during the 2023 training camp, enough for Minten to draw into four NHL games in October. With salary-cap space still a priority this season, one or both could provide cost-efficient help at forward for the Maple Leafs. As always, the team faces another season of salary-cap restrictions until some decision is made about the big contracts of John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Cowan, especially, is an interesting case. Nicknamed Cowboy, this week, he’s taking some time off to play golf before beginning full summer training in London on Monday with Total Package Hockey and Epic. Before heading to development camp, he’ll also visit the Maple Leafs practice facility with other prospects.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

In an interview earlier this week, he said he had “a goal in mind, and I’ll stick with that all summer.” Although Cowan didn’t explicate that goal, it doesn’t take reading between the lines to determine what he wants to happen. He wants to make the big club. That’s front and center in his 2024-25 season aspirations (from “Maple Leafs’ prospect and OHL MVP Easton Cowan earns break, Lance Hornby, Toronto Sun, 12/06/2024).

There seems to be some networking that might work in Cowan’s favor as he moves toward that end. His head coach with the Knights, Dale Hunter, was Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube’s teammate on the Washington Capitals in the 1990s. You can bet that Hunter will be filling in Berube about his prize prospect. Fans have seen that Cowan can produce and play solid, physical defense this season. That should be enough to catch Berube’s attention.

Cowan views a new coach as another opportunity, confident in his ability to show off his skills and make a strong impression at training camp. Reflecting on his experiences, Cowan noted that he nearly secured a spot on the team last year. Afterward, he returned to win an Ontario Hockey League championship, although the team fell short in the Memorial Cup. He’s taking a step back to recharge after a long season. Cowan’s confidence and preparation reveal his determination to make the most of this year’s training camp opportunity.

Item 2: Why the Maple Leafs Should Go Cost-Effective in Goal

The Maple Leafs should take a chance on Joseph Woll as their starting goalie next season. It seems illogical to waste salary-cap space on a big contract goalie who might get in Woll’s way as the season progresses. One way to do that is if the team adopts a calculated approach to its goaltending strategy for the 2024-25 season.

That’s why a solid backup goalie like Casey DeSmith or Laurent Brossoit would make sense. Signing one of these goalies for under $2 million (and DeSmith would seem the most cost-effective choice) would balance performance and cost-effectiveness. The team could leverage Woll’s potential by pairing him with a seasoned veteran to form a tandem system.

Such a strategy could allow the Maple Leafs to develop Woll by increasing his workload and pairing him with an experienced backup for stability. Additionally, they could reinforce their goalie depth with a reliable third option, possibly Martin Jones, to prepare for any challenges during the season. They could then closely observe prospect Dennis Hildeby, who could serve as the third option if the team desires. It’s about time the organization showed dedication to nurturing internal talent and evaluating the long-term goaltending plans.

The Maple Leafs would use the regular season as a test for a goaltending tandem. If this approach proves ineffective, they could go after a big-time rental before the trade deadline. This strategy allows the team to assess their options and allocate cap space towards strengthening their defense. Additionally, the approach balances affordability and performance, demonstrating the team’s commitment to long-term goaltending stability and overall competitiveness.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

There are a few interesting free agents that the Maple Leafs should consider signing. One player that catches my attention is Dakota Joshua, whom I’ve followed closely during his time with the Vancouver Canucks. He has the potential to bring a much-needed physical edge and scoring ability to the bottom six of the lineup.

His style of play aligns perfectly with Toronto’s need for toughness. Additionally, he could likely be acquired at a more affordable price than players like Max Domi or Tyler Bertuzzi. Joshua could be a valuable target for the team to pursue in the off-season.