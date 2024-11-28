Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, McMann, Murray, Lorentz & OEL

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell to the Florida Panthers 5-1 in a lopsided game on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe led the charge with power-play goals, while Sam Reinhart added a short-handed tally. Florida also saw contributions from Mackie Samoskevich, who scored 50 seconds after Barkov’s opening goal, and Sam Bennett, who capped the night with an empty-netter. Sergei Bobrovsky was solid in the net, making 24 saves for the Panthers.

If readers wonder why the first paragraph discusses the Panthers, they controlled most of the game. Mitch Marner provided the lone Maple Leafs goal, but the team struggled offensively and defensively. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz stopped 19 shots but faced relentless pressure from Florida’s special teams. The Maple Leafs also lost forward Bobby McMann to a lower-body injury in the second period, further throwing water on their efforts. Finally, after a string of surprisingly great games, the Maple Leafs threw up a clunker.

The loss cuts Toronto’s Atlantic Division lead over Florida to just one point as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Item One: Mitch Marner Pushes Back In Post-Game Interviews

Mitch Marner netted Toronto’s only goal in the loss, showing his consistent offensive talent despite the team’s struggles. His ability to produce even in challenging games remains a key to the Maple Leafs’ success. Marner also stepped up post-game to defend his team.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner emphasized their resilience despite significant challenges. With key players like Auston Matthews, Max Domi, and Matthew Knies sidelined, the Maple Leafs relied on call-ups from the Toronto Marlies to keep their momentum, going 7-2-0 without Matthews before Wednesday’s game. Marner praised players like Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin for their contributions during this stretch, highlighting the team’s ability to win despite adversity.

Marner also acknowledged the team’s struggles in the loss, pointing to areas for improvement like forechecking and generating net-front traffic. However, he pushed back against the narrative of dire consequences stemming (the sky is falling type of stuff) from the loss. Instead, he focused on the effort and overachievement the team has displayed under challenging circumstances. His comments underscored the importance of perspective, suggesting that the Maple Leafs’ recent success should be celebrated rather than overshadowed by one challenging game.

As the team waits for its injured stars to return, the question remains whether they can continue to defy expectations and stay competitive. What team will show up against the Lightning?

Item Two: Bobby McMann Exits Early With Injury

Bobby McMann’s night ended prematurely when he left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period. His absence increases concerns for Toronto’s already-depleted bottom six. Known for his energy and physicality, McMann’s presence will be sorely missed if he’s sidelined for an extended period.

McMann becomes the seventh forward to join the team’s injured list. However, there is a silver lining: Ryan Reaves is set to return from suspension on Dec. 4. For now, McMann is considered day-to-day until the team provides further updates.

Item Three: Could Matt Murray Be on the Move?

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending depth has quietly become one of the organization’s strengths. Down on the American Hockey League (AHL) farm, the crease is populated with two top prospects and a reliable veteran in Matt Murray. After hip surgery, Murray returned to action with the Toronto AHL’s Marlies, posting solid numbers (2.35 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in five games).

Signed this past summer, the two-time Stanley Cup champion was brought back to provide stability and mentorship while he regained his form. However, with Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz holding down the NHL crease well, Murray’s path back to the Maple Leafs’ lineup is blocked.

This situation presents a potential opportunity. Murray’s resurgence could make him an attractive trade chip, particularly for teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, who are facing a goaltending crisis. The Hurricanes lost Frederik Andersen to knee surgery and Pyotr Kochetkov to a concussion, leaving them with career AHL goalie Spencer Martin as their starter. Acquiring Murray would be a low-risk, high-reward move, giving Carolina a proven veteran to stabilize their crease during a critical stretch. For Toronto, moving Murray could free up organizational resources while providing a return in the form of future assets.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It would also be the right thing to do for Murray’s career. It isn’t as if he’s one of the bad guys. He just came to the Maple Leafs at the wrong time in his career with injuries that wouldn’t heal without radical action – surgery.

Item Four: Morning of Celebration But Evening of Challenges

Before the puck dropped on Wednesday’s game, Steven Lorentz, Anthony Stolarz, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson participated in a special ceremony to receive their Stanley Cup rings. All three played last season in Florida. The moment was a significant milestone, celebrating the championship they were part of just months ago. Panthers coach Paul Maurice, general manager Bill Zito, and several Panthers joined in the morning festivities. The camaraderie remains even after players move on to don different sweaters.

Reflecting on the event, Lorentz called it “worth the wait,” a sentiment likely shared by the other recipients. Despite the pre-game emotions, Lorentz brought his signature grit and determination to the ice for the Maple Leafs, showing the same effort that earned him his ring. In net against his former team, Stolarz stopped 19 shots but struggled to fend off the Panthers’ power play.

Item Five: Oliver Ekman-Larsson Struggles Defensively

For Ekman-Larsson, the reunion with his former team was less celebratory. Tasked with defending against Florida’s potent offensive core, he struggled to contain the Panthers’ offensive surges. While he’s been a steady presence for the Maple Leafs in many games this season, Wednesday’s game wasn’t one of his best. Facing a team with speed and skill, Toronto will need players like Ekman-Larsson to rise to the occasion if they hope to compete effectively in the postseason.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the Atlantic Division lead slipping, the Maple Leafs head to Tampa Bay on Saturday, where they’ll face a Lightning team hungry for a divisional climb. Can Toronto regroup, shore up their defence, and rediscover the form that pulled them to an eight-game unbeaten streak earlier this season?