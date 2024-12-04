Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, McCabe & Tanev

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs (winners of nine of their last 11 games) host the Nashville Predators, who are desperate to snap a four-game skid. The Predators, fresh off three consecutive 3-2 overtime losses, are looking to rejuvenate their offence and make the most of their Canadian road trip. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews’ return and strong goaltending, aim to maintain their momentum as they continue their impressive run in early December.

This is the kind of game the Maple Leafs of the past might have let slip away—facing a struggling team and failing to seize the moment. The question now is whether this group, with its recent stretch of solid play, can show it’s different and keep the wins coming against an opponent desperate for a turnaround.

Item One: Auston Matthews Is Returning to Form

Auston Matthews is back in action for his third Maple Leafs game after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. His return has been impactful, as he added two assists in Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning and scored the opening goal in Monday’s 4-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. With 14 points in 15 games this season, Matthews is again a key driver of the Maple Leafs’ offence.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Reflecting on Monday’s win, he acknowledged the game wasn’t the team’s “cleanest” but stressed the importance of gaining the two points. Look for Matthews to continue building on his recent form as Toronto pushes to keep their momentum alive.

Item Two: Mitch Marner Continuing His Point Streak

Mitch Marner continues to dazzle, registering two assists in Monday’s win over Chicago to extend his points streak to seven games (five goals, eight assists). Since early November, Marner has been amazing. He’s put up two points in nine of his last 11 games and only going scoreless once, against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 12.

Over 13 career games against Nashville, he’s racked up 14 points (six goals, eight assists), making him a consistent threat. His playmaking and scoring ability will be crucial as he aims to push his streak to eight games tonight.

Item Three: Jake McCabe’s Return Will Boost the Maple Leafs’ Blue Line

Defenceman Jake McCabe will be back in the lineup for the Maple Leafs tonight after taking a puck to the head on Saturday against Tampa Bay. McCabe missed Monday’s game against Chicago as a precaution but practiced Tuesday, expressing gratitude for the team’s caution and support. “Anytime you get a blow to the head, you want to make sure everything is good to go. It was pretty scary, but they take good care of us here,” McCabe noted.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His return strengthens Toronto’s defensive depth, adding stability to the blue line as they face a Predators team hungry to spark their offence. Philippe Myers, who replaced McCabe against Chicago, practiced with Simon Benoit, suggesting he could remain in the lineup if adjustments are needed.

Item Four: Chris Tanev, The Best Offseason Signing

Who knew how impactful Chris Tanev would be? He plays a unique brand of physical hockey—not by crushing opponents with big hits, but through fearless sacrifice. Time and again, Tanev throws himself into the line of fire, putting his body in harm’s way to block shots and protect his goalie. It’s not flashy but incredibly effective and perfectly complements the Maple Leafs’ defensive identity.

Tanev’s style contrasts slightly with fellow defenceman McCabe, who brings more direct physicality against opponents. Together, they form a formidable pairing, blending grit and smarts to stabilize Toronto’s blue line.

Since joining the Maple Leafs, Tanev’s quiet brilliance has been transformative. His shot-blocking draws audible reactions from the crowd, and his presence embodies the gritty, defence-first mindset that’s defined the team’s success this season. If he can sustain this level of play into the postseason, he could be one of Toronto’s most valuable assets in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

What to Watch For in Tonight’s Game

As I noted in the introduction, tonight’s game against the Predators is the kind of game the Maple Leafs might have lost in years past—playing down to their opponent’s level and struggling to execute consistently. But this year’s team feels different.

Under head coach Craig Berube’s system, the Maple Leafs have built an identity that doesn’t rely on adrenaline or a player’s drive to show up. It’s about discipline, structure, and execution. The system fuels the team’s success, providing a foundation that doesn’t waiver regardless of the opponent. Additionally, the youthful energy injected into the lineup has been a game-changer. The younger players bring hunger and determination, helping to push the pace and keep the team focused.

The big question heading into tonight is whether the Maple Leafs can continue their methodical, focused play or whether they’ll fall back into old habits. Expect this team to stay the course, keeping their heads down and doing what has worked well for them this season. If they stick to the system, it could be another convincing win as they aim to solidify their status as one of the NHL’s top contenders.