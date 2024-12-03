3 Takeaways From the Oilers’ 1-0 Shutout Loss to the Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off the month of December with a tough 1-0 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. There was not a single penalty called in this game, and according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels, this was the first time since 1944 that an NHL game has been played without a penalty called, and one goal or fewer scored.

This game was a defensive battle with some great goaltending and a playoff atmosphere. However, it wasn’t the Oilers’ night, as they couldn’t find a way to beat goaltender Adin Hill. This is already the fourth time this season that the Oilers have been shut out. With that said, here are three takeaways from this close divisional contest.

That’s the first time since 1944 that an NHL game has been played without a penalty and one goal or less. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) December 4, 2024

Jeff Skinner Was Solid

Outside the usual suspects of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Jeff Skinner was noticeable. He’s had a very rocky start with his new club, and it doesn’t look like he fits in with this current group. Head coach Kris Knoblauch has not put him in a position to succeed. He’s currently playing him on the third line with Adam Henrique and Mattias Janmark. Skinner is a pure goal-scorer with some defensive deficiencies, so he needs to be in the top-six, playing with some more skilled players. Despite playing in the bottom-six, he was engaged and around the net throughout this contest. He was moving his feet and generated some quality looks.

Skinner finished with three shots in 15:50 of ice time. The 32-year-old has four goals and eight points on the season through 25 games. He is also third on the team in shots (68) while playing in a limited role. He’s only behind the aforementioned McDavid (83), and Draisaitl (70). He needs to be put in situations where he can be successful, and so far, that hasn’t been the case.

Jeff Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knoblauch refuses to elevate him in the lineup, even in the absence of Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson. Once they come back, and once Evander Kane returns from injury, where does Skinner fit in the long-term plan? Guys like Kasperi Kapanen, Vasily Podkolzin, and Connor Brown are being given top-six minutes over him, which is very concerning for his longevity in this lineup. While he was solid in this game, the coach simply doesn’t trust him, and it shows.

Oilers Couldn’t Finish

Sometimes things don’t go your way and that was the case for the Oilers in this one. They simply ran into a hot goaltender, and you have to tip your cap. Hill proved why he will be Canada’s starting goaltender at the 4 Nations Face-Off this February. He absolutely stole this game for Vegas, especially in the third period as he stopped 16 shots in the final frame, and 28 overall.

The Oilers had some great looks, but couldn’t capitalize. Connor Brown had a golden opportunity to tie the game off a one-timer in the second period, but he fanned on his shot. In the dying minutes of the third period, Hill robbed Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in tight with the right pad which sealed the deal. The Oilers have now outshot their opponents in 22 of 25 games this season. This was a frustrating game for the offence.

The Effort Was There

This was a tough loss because it was in regulation against a divisional rival, but they didn’t mail it in after being down 1-0. Throughout the first quarter of the season, their compete level and effort have been questioned on numerous occasions. However, it shouldn’t be questioned after this one. The team battled back and controlled the majority of this game. They were pretty good, minus a few turnovers. They were winning loose puck battles, cycling very effectively, and generating shots and traffic towards the net, especially in the third period. There was not a lot of space in the tight-checking first two periods, but the Oilers found their legs in the third, and outshot Vegas 16-2 in the final frame. They hemmed the Golden Knights in their own zone for what felt like the entire period, but couldn’t beat their netminder.

In the dying minutes of the game with the goalie pulled, McDavid saved an empty net opportunity with an incredible backcheck and stick lift, to steal the puck and head up the ice for one last chance. That was an incredible effort by the Oilers’ captain to momentarily keep the game within reach. They fought hard, but it wasn’t meant to be. They played the right way, and if they play like this on a consistent basis they will win way more than they lose.

Looking Ahead

The Oilers have an extremely favourable December schedule as nine of their 13 games are at home, and seven of them are against teams currently outside the playoff picture. This is a stretch where they can go on a run and move up the standings. It’s an important month for this team, and it continues Thursday night (Dec. 5) when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets to kick off a three-game homestand. Edmonton gets another crack at Vegas on Dec. 14 with a matinee at Rogers Place.