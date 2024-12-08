Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Nylander & Woll

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 victory on Saturday night (Dec. 7), thanks to a third-period power-play goal by Michael Bunting. The former Maple Leafs player capitalized on a fortunate bounce to net the game-winner, his fourth power-play goal of the season. Bryan Rust contributed a goal and an assist, while Rickard Rakell added another power-play marker. Blake Lizotte and Kris Letang sealed the win with empty-net goals late in the game, Letang achieving a milestone with the 23rd-most points among NHL defensemen. Tristan Jarry’s strong performance in the net, with 25 saves, extended his winning streak to four games.

For Toronto, Mitch Marner and William Nylander were bright spots. Marner’s gritty performance included a goal and an assist, extending his road point streak to eight games. Nylander’s power-play tally marked his 17th goal of the season, tying him among league leaders. However, the Maple Leafs couldn’t overcome the Penguins’ special teams.

Item One: Auston Matthews: Making His Mark Despite Tough Losses

Auston Matthews continued to contribute offensively in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 loss on Saturday. He registered two assists, including his first power-play point since returning from an upper-body injury. Over the last five games, Matthews has produced three multi-point games.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In addition to his assists, Matthews put up four shots on the net, five blocked shots, and two penalty minutes, demonstrating his commitment on both sides of the ice. Despite the strong individual effort, Matthews ended the night with a minus-2 rating, reflecting Toronto’s defensive struggles.

So far this season, Matthews has tallied 18 points (five on the power play), 74 shots, and 30 blocked shots across 18 games. As the Maple Leafs navigate this challenging stretch, they will continue to rely on their captain’s ability to lead by example and deliver in key moments.

Item Two: Mitch Marner: Toronto’s Offensive Catalyst

Mitch Marner’s elite form remains a bright spot for the Maple Leafs. In Saturday’s 5-2 loss, Marner scored his 10th goal of the season and added a power-play assist, showcasing his value as the team’s most consistent offensive driver. Despite a tough stretch for the team, Marner remains a cornerstone. He has tallied points in 17 of his last 19 games.

After his eight-game point streak ended in Friday’s loss (Dec. 6) to the Washington Capitals, Marner bounced back Saturday with his 11th multi-point outing in his last 14 contests. This remarkable consistency underscores his ability to perform at an elite level, even as the Maple Leafs face adversity.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner Celebrate a Goal (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 27-year-old winger is now up to 10 goals, 28 assists, and 15 power-play points through 27 games this season. With 68 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating, Marner is on pace to surpass 100 points for the first time in his career. If he did, it would be an achievement coming at a pivotal time as he plays for a new contract.

Item Three: William Nylander: Staying Hot on the Power Play

William Nylander continued his impressive form with a power-play goal in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Penguins. His tally tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period, but the Penguins ultimately pulled away in the third.

Nylander has been a consistent scoring threat, with five goals and three assists over his last eight games, including four points on the power play. Through 27 appearances, the 28-year-old winger has scored 17 goals, 11 assists, 13 power-play points, and put 95 shots on net.

Nylander’s ability to find the back of the net regularly has him on pace for a potential 50-goal season, driven by his chemistry with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. As the Maple Leafs work through a challenging stretch, Nylander’s scoring touch remains vital to their offensive production.

Item Four: Joseph Woll: Winning Streak Snapped

Joseph Woll’s impressive six-game win streak ended in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Penguins. The young goalie made 24 saves and allowed three goals, with two late empty-netters inflating the final score and turning a close game into a rout on paper.

Despite the loss, Woll’s performance remains steady. He hasn’t allowed more than three goals in his last nine outings, showcasing his reliability between the pipes. For the season, Woll holds a 7-3-0 record, a 2.20 goals-against average, and a .919 save percentage through 10 starts.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

While Saturday’s defeat highlights some defensive breakdowns in special teams situations, Woll remains a bright spot for the Maple Leafs goaltending rotation. With the team alternating starts recently, Anthony Stolarz is expected to start Tuesday’s game (Dec. 10) against the New Jersey Devils.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ back-to-back losses highlight the challenges of sustaining momentum during the grind of the NHL season. After a solid stretch of 10 wins in 12 games, Toronto now must regroup to avoid slipping further. Their next challenge comes Tuesday night against the Devils, a team that plays with speed. Improving their penalty kill and tightening their defensive play will be key to finding success for Toronto.

The Maple Leafs must rely on their stars, including Mitch Marner and William Nylander, to lead the charge. At the same time, a solid performance from Anthony Stolarz could provide the stability needed to right the ship. Pushback has been a hallmark of this team, and they’ll need to muster it again to get back on track.