Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Mrazek, Woll, Stolarz, Cassidy & Holl

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at several different things happening across the Atlantic Division end with ex-Maple Leafs players.

Item One: The Atlantic Division Race

Quickly looking at the Atlantic Division, the race is becoming highly competitive. Here’s a breakdown of key findings:

First, Toronto’s strong start has them temporarily at the top of the division. The Maple Leafs have put up a solid 12-6-2 record, showing strong offensive firepower (61 goals) and solid defense (50 goals allowed). Their home record (9-3-0) has been a significant help, and their projected points are among the highest in the division.

Related: 5 Maple Leafs’ Surprises Driving Their Early Success

The second-place Florida Panthers have been consistent. With a 12-7-1 record, they remain a contender, boasting a solid goal differential. They have been strong on the road (6-4-0), and their projected playoff chances are favorable at 94.1%. The Tampa Bay Lightning are in third place. Despite a slower start (10-6-2), the Lightning are still a force, particularly at home (6-1-1). Their offense has been potent (66 goals), but their defense has given up more than expected (55 goals).

The Boston Bruins are struggling in the middle of the Atlantic. After dominating last season, they have found things more challenging this season, sitting at .500 (9-9-3). Their goal differential is concerning (minus-20), and they have struggled on the road (3-5-1). The Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings also sit in the middle. Both teams are on the edge of contention with nine wins but show inconsistent performances, especially in their road games.

Related: 5 Maple Leafs’ Surprises Driving Their Early Success

Finally, the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens have been in a rough patch. Ottawa is on a slide and has lost four straight, while Montreal’s struggles continue. Their playoff chances are slipping, and improvement is needed in many areas.

Item Two: Thank You to Petr Mrazek for Helping Toronto Hold First

Last night (Nov. 22), Petr Mrazek stood out in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-1 win over the defending champion Panthers. With 32 saves, he limited Florida to just one goal, extending his streak of allowing no more than three goals to nine straight starts. Although his Maple Leafs tenure was rocky, Mrazek has found a home in Chicago with the rebuilding Blackhawks.

Petr Mrazek now with the Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His solid performance kept Toronto on top of the Atlantic—a surprising early-season twist for Maple Leafs fans. His rebound in Chicago underscores his ability to thrive in a different system.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Goalie Play Is Hugely Improved

Speaking of goaltending, the Maple Leafs’ goalie play has been one of their most encouraging developments this season. While the team’s offensive firepower remains potent, their focus has shifted to a more defensive style under head coach Craig Berube. As a result, Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll have both stepped up, providing the team with the fourth-best save percentage in the league.

Related: Auston Matthews Expected to Return to Maple Leafs Lineup vs. Panthers

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending has been a significant strength this season. After recovering from a preseason injury, Woll holds a .922 save percentage, while Stolarz has been elite with a .927 save percentage. The duo has helped the team achieve a .913 team save percentage, placing them among the top in the league. With Stolarz impressing in his first real chance as a No. 1 goalie, there’s comfort in allowing Stolarz and Woll to share the starting role moving forward.

With the defense improving and the goaltenders maintaining strong play, the Maple Leafs are well-positioned to make the playoffs and potentially go further than they have in recent years.

Item Four: Bruce Cassidy Thought His Team Got Outworked

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy shared that his team was outworked by the Maple Leafs, noting their struggles with battles and races. He pointed to a missed two-on-one opportunity on the penalty kill and a subsequent quick goal by the Maple Leafs as turning points in the game.

Cassidy highlighted the play of goaltender Adin Hill, who kept the game from being even more lopsided. However, Vegas’ lack of finish and defensive lapses were ultimately costly.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It’s always fun to check in on ex-Maple Leafs players. Mrazek was one example, and former Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl is another. Holl has had a quiet start in his current role with the Red Wings. He’s been in and out of the lineup. Over 12 games this season, he’s managed just one assist while rotating on the third pairing and competing for ice time.

Related: Toronto Marlies Showcase Depth and Skill in Strong AHL Start

Known more for his defensive contributions, Holl’s offensive peak was 23 points during the 2021-22 season. Holl’s limited production may remind Maple Leafs fans of his tenure in Toronto, where he often divided opinions about his effectiveness. With the Red Wings facing the Bruins tonight (Nov. 23), one can hope that, like Mrazek, he can step up in some way to help his ex-team stay at the top of the Atlantic.