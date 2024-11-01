Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Woll, Tavares & Domi

On Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back with an impressive 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena. Looking composed between the pipes, Joseph Woll led a well-organized defence that allowed few high-danger chances. In a game featuring strong play across the roster, Toronto demonstrated its ability to tighten up defensively and showcase offensive prowess. It was a Craig Berube-type game, and the team won it easily.

Item 1: William Nylander Shines with Multi-Point Night

William Nylander was the standout star in this game, scoring two critical goals and proving why he’s one of the team’s most dangerous offensive threats. With his seventh and eighth goals of the season, Nylander’s chemistry with Max Pacioretty and John Tavares was apparent. His second goal demonstrated his impressive vision. He positioned himself perfectly to finish off a well-timed pass.

Nylander also contributed defensively, showing the complete two-way game the Maple Leafs expect of him this season. His point streak is building confidence, as he’s become a focal point for the team in every area of the ice. While he delivered an inspiring performance, his night wasn’t without some turnover issues. Will these become problematic as Toronto funnels players into the Berube system as the regular season continues? However, on the positive side, he is proving to be a significant asset who is making a consistent impact.

Item 2: Joseph Woll Steps Up in Goal

Speaking more about Woll, his strong showing in the crease was another highlight in the Maple Leafs’ win. Coming off a mixed debut, he appeared his old, comfortable self in his crease. He made key saves at critical times, even though he wasn’t tested that hard.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Woll faced only one high-danger rush in this game, which made his life considerably easier last night than in his first game of the season last week. It meant that the team put up a far stronger defensive performance. Still, Woll’s poise was evident, especially when the Kraken pulled its goalie to add extra pressure late in the game. He lost his shutout in the mix of that action.

Head coach Berube’s defensive system limited the Kraken’s scoring chances, which allowed Woll to focus on his positioning and timing. Woll’s steady play helped Toronto control the pace of the game. The bottom line is that the confidence the goalie and the team’s defence gave each other was reciprocal – a perfect storm of solid play that limited any Kraken extended rushes and kept the lid on the net when there were. The team’s previous troubles seemed to be a distant memory.

Item 3: John Tavares Anchors the Second Line

Playing on the second line, John Tavares has recorded two assists and five points over the last two games. His chemistry with Nylander and Pacioretty has solidified Toronto’s top six. If any player benefits from Berube being the coach, it’s likely to be the former captain. His emergence with his evil twin (in a good way) Pacioretty makes the Maple Leafs’ offence increasingly tough to defend. Tavares’ net-front presence and work ethic digging around on loose pucks created multiple scoring chances and kept Seattle’s defence on their heels.

Tavares’ ability to battle in tight spaces was especially evident as he generated chances from rebounds and fought for puck control in the slot. He’s grittier than many fans give him credit for, and his offensive production and leadership are reasons Toronto has maintained a strong start this season despite one week of challenging games.

Item 4: Max Domi Hits the Post but Contributes

Like last season’s start, Max Domi’s contributions are not always evident on the scoresheet. However, his presence was felt throughout last night’s game. A close call early in the contest saw Domi ring a shot off the crossbar. Additionally, his speed and energy kept the Kraken’s defence busy. His numerous effective shifts with his linemates helped maintain Toronto’s momentum. Plus, he plays with an edge.

Despite not scoring, Domi’s defensive positioning and puck distribution underlined his all-around value. He’s still searching for his first goal of the season, but games like last night signal that goal one could come on Saturday on the road in St. Louis. Domi’s involvement in the Maple Leafs’ forecheck and his ability to keep plays alive in the offensive zone are signs of his desire and ability.

Item 5: Maple Leafs’ Team Defence Improved Dramatically

As noted earlier in the post, Toronto’s improved defensive play was one of the game’s biggest positives. Limiting Seattle’s odd-man rushes marked an improvement from last week’s game against St. Louis, where the team’s loose structure allowed far too many high-danger scoring chances. Last night, Toronto’s skaters were committed to closing down space in their defensive zone, showing greater discipline.

This new focus on a solid defensive approach is likely the influence of coach Berube, who has emphasized the need for players to contribute defensively. The Maple Leafs’ ability to play a full 60-minute game with consistent energy at both ends of the ice paid off. There never seemed to be a time when their lead was seriously in danger.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Following this convincing win, the Maple Leafs will look ahead to a two-game road trip to St. Louis on Saturday and Minnesota on Sunday. Can the team give the Blues a different game on the road? If it can come home with two wins, that drastically changes the team’s storyline and placement in the Atlantic Division standings.

The recent improvements at both ends of the rink will be tested. However, with Woll’s solid game, the goalie play suddenly looks improved—perhaps the team is poised to continue this momentum. But that’s what we all thought after the Tampa Bay Lightning game two Mondays ago.