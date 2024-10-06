Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Matthews, Marner, Lotentz & Berube

As the Toronto Maple Leafs wrap up their preseason, crucial decisions must be made before finalizing the roster and complying with salary cap requirements. However, with the regular season on the horizon, the Maple Leafs have shown promising signs that should give fans optimism. From player performances to strategic improvements, here’s a look at what we might know about the Maple Leafs and some of the choices the organization must make.

Item One: Max Pacioretty’s Future with the Maple Leafs: Uncertain?

After the first preseason game, Max Pacioretty looked like a lock to make the team. He was fast, worked well with John Tavares, and played like a wily veteran, proving he could still keep up despite missing time due to injuries. However, as the preseason progressed, that certainty seemed to have faded.

Pacioretty’s recent performances, especially in the final game, raised questions about his fit in head coach Craig Berube’s system. The main issue? His north-south style of play appeared a bit out of sync with what Berube seems to want from his forwards. Last night, he looked slower and made questionable decisions with the puck. These included a risky cross-ice pass that led to Detroit’s opening goal. These plays tend to frustrate Berube, who prefers a more straightforward approach.

Max Pacioretty, then of the Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While it’s not the financial cost that will keep Pacioretty off the roster, his inability to adapt to Berube’s style could be the deciding factor. The truth is that the Maple Leafs have younger players who can fill the role just as effectively. As it stands now, it wouldn’t be surprising if the organization opts to give that spot to a younger, faster player who fits the team’s direction better.

Item Two: Berube’s Defensive System Impresses

One of the biggest surprises of the preseason has been how well Berube’s defensive system has taken hold. What’s most impressive? The youngsters and depth players have stepped up in a big way. During most preseason games, including the final matchup against Detroit, Toronto’s defence kept opponents’ scoring chances to a minimum, even against solid regular-season lineups.

In the last game, the Maple Leafs started slowly. However, the defence locked it down after the first period, allowing just one shot on goal over 31 minutes. It was a dominating performance that completely stifled Detroit’s offence and let the Maple Leafs respond for a 3-2 win. Toronto’s young players and depth guys’ ability to execute Berube’s north-south defensive style shows real promise. If they can keep up this level of play, it will push the veterans to elevate their game.

Can Nick Robertson thrive under Berube’s new Maple Leafs system?

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The takeaway? Berube’s defensive system is working, and it’s a style that can win games. As the regular season nears, the team’s ability to maintain this structure on defence will be essential to their success.

Item Three: Several Maple Leafs Players Showed Well During the Game

Several players stood out in the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 preseason win over the Red Wings. The fourth line, featuring Steven Lorentz and Ryan Reaves, provided crucial physical play that led to Toronto’s opening goal. Lorentz was particularly impressive, winning battles along the boards and finishing a one-timer set up by Reaves after they created pressure in the offensive zone. Their tenacity set the tone for a more physical brand of hockey that head coach Berube likely wants to see.

Auston Matthews and Tavares demonstrated their offensive firepower on the power play, scoring a goal. Matthews’ lethal one-timer from the faceoff circle, set up by Mitch Marner, was a reminder of how dangerous Toronto’s man-advantage can be. Marner played a pivotal role in both power-play goals. He made smart puck plays, including keeping the puck in the zone to set up Tavares for his tally. His hustle and vision were key to Toronto’s success in turning the game around. Overall, these players were instrumental in taking home the win.

Item Four: Head Coach Craig Berube Has Looked Surprisingly Good This Preseason

Head coach Berube’s system and decision-making stood out during the Maple Leafs’ preseason, including during the final game against Detroit. First, Berube’s defensive structure showed significant progress. Even though the team started the game on the wrong foot, allowing two early goals, the defence tightened as the game progressed. From the middle of the first period to deep into the third, Toronto allowed only one shot on goal over 31 minutes. This lockdown defensive play was achieved mainly with younger and depth players, suggesting that Berube’s system is effective and being absorbed quickly, regardless of experience level.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner looked strong last night. (The Hockey Writers)

Second, Berube’s strategic adjustments worked, particularly on the power play. His move to deploy Matthews, Marner, Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly, and Chris Tanev as a unit late in the power play led directly to Matthews’ goal. The balance of offensive firepower and defensive awareness in that lineup was an intelligent call that paid off. Berube’s north-south style is working, and if his younger players can maintain this level of performance, it could push the team’s veterans to adapt and elevate their games.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Critical roster decisions are looming as the Maple Leafs build their roster for the regular season. Players like Pacioretty find themselves on the bubble, and head coach Berube must determine who fits best into his system. The impressive performances from depth players and younger prospects throughout the preseason have fostered healthy competition, making final cuts increasingly challenging for Brad Treliving and his staff.

With the preseason now in the rearview mirror, Treliving faces the tough task of finalizing the roster while ensuring compliance with the salary cap. While Pacioretty’s future with the team remains uncertain, one thing is clear. The Maple Leafs possess impressive depth, with younger players pushing hard for their spots. The decisions made in the coming days will be pivotal in shaping the team’s identity as they embark on the 2024-25 season.

The choices ahead are significant, and Treliving’s decisions will set the tone for the start of the season. Can Berube’s defensive system hold up when the games count? But the biggest and most interesting question is who will make the final roster cut. Watch for the Maple Leafs to make these key decisions very soon.