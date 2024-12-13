Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Tavares, Stolarz & Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs put up a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena, riding Max Pacioretty’s standout performance. Pacioretty scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist. William Nylander added a goal, while John Tavares supplied two assists. Joseph Woll came in for the injured Anthony Stolarz and made 19 saves to hold off Anaheim’s comeback attempt.

Item One: Maple Leafs Showing a Playoff-Ready Mentality

The Maple Leafs seem to be mastering the art of grinding out wins in tight, competitive games. Whether holding off opponents in one-goal contests or finding ways to score in clutch moments, this ability to perform under pressure bodes well for their postseason ambitions. While a dominant 6-1 win might offer a more relaxing viewing experience, the team’s knack for staying composed in high-stakes situations speaks volumes about their resilience and focus.

This trend of hanging tough in games they “shouldn’t win” (Tuesday’s New Jersey Devils game) and turning close calls into victories (as they did last night) is an encouraging sign. It suggests they’re adapting to the playoff-style hockey they’ll need come spring—where margins are razor-thin, and every play matters. For now, their ability to thrive in these challenging scenarios offers a promising glimpse into their postseason potential.

Item Two: Max Pacioretty Delivers Secondary Scoring for the Maple Leafs

Pacioretty delivered a standout performance Thursday night with two goals and an assist. The veteran forward snapped a seven-game point drought in style, showcasing his knack for being in the right place at the right time. His first goal came when he pounced on a loose puck at the top of the crease and slammed it home while falling, giving the Maple Leafs an early lead.

Pacioretty’s second tally extended Toronto’s advantage to 3-1 midway through the second period. Positioned perfectly in the slot, he deftly tipped a point shot from Conor Timmins past Lukas Dostal. The 36-year-old winger also displayed great chemistry with linemate John Tavares, who set up Pacioretty’s opening goal.

This three-point outburst marks a key milestone in Pacioretty’s return from a month-long absence due to injury. His resurgence is a welcome boost for the Maple Leafs’ scoring depth, and his continued contributions could play a pivotal role in maintaining the team’s momentum as they head into a challenging stretch of games. Pacioretty’s performance underscores his value as a productive asset, even in the latter stages of his career.

Item Two: ​​John Tavares Shows Playmaking Skills

Tavares showed his playmaking skills against the Ducks, assisting both of Pacioretty’s goals. The first came from a sharp no-look pass to Pacioretty’s opening goal, while the second showed his ability to generate offence from the slot area.

Tavares’ two assists broke a seven-game drought without a helper, a stretch tied to recent line shuffling following Auston Matthews’ return from injury. With Mitch Marner now alongside Matthews, Tavares seems to have developed chemistry with Pacioretty, a partnership that could prove fruitful moving forward. Tavares remains a consistent offensive contributor this season, putting up 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 28 games. He’s a key leader on and off the ice.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Goalie Shuffle and Uncertainty

The Maple Leafs faced a goaltending shuffle in their 3-2 win over the Ducks after Anthony Stolarz exited with a lower-body injury following the first period. Stolarz allowed one goal on eight shots before being replaced by Joseph Woll, who stepped in and delivered a strong game in relief. Woll made 19 saves on 20 shots, including a crucial stop on Alex Killorn late in the third period, helping seal the victory.

With Stolarz’s status uncertain ahead of a back-to-back this weekend, Woll appears set to take on an expanded role alongside whomever the Maple Leafs pull up. The organization might call Dennis Hildeby for added depth, but wouldn’t it be fun to give Matt Murray a start? Woll’s reliability under pressure will be vital as the team figures out its goaltending challenges.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs (18-9-2) aim to extend their two-game win streak as they gear up for an Atlantic Division clash against the Detroit Red Wings on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday. The team still needs to work on improving its defensive play. Coming off a win against Anaheim, Toronto has shown glimpses of tightening its structure. The defense and goaltending, led by Woll in recent games, will be pivotal in taking home another road win.