Maple leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Nylander, Tavares, McMann & Marner

Saturday night was a challenging outing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who fell 6-3 to the New York Islanders in a game destined to challenge the home team from the start. It was the perfect storm: a grueling schedule, the absence of their captain, Auston Matthews, after a cross-check sidelined him, and their team perhaps too confident after riding the highs of a recent winning streak. All these factors took a toll on the Maple Leafs, diminishing their play against a well-rested Islanders team determined to snap its two-game losing streak.

The Islanders capitalized on Toronto’s fatigue and mistakes, with Bo Horvat leading the charge with a goal and two assists. Rookie Isaiah George, an Oakville native and Easton Cowan’s teammate last season with the London Knights, added to the Maple Leafs’ frustrations. He scored his first NHL goal in a memorable milestone in his hometown in front of family and friends.

Despite two goals from William Nylander and a late score by Bobby McMann, the Maple Leafs couldn’t keep up with the Islanders’ relentless pace. Saturday’s game served as a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in the NHL when a team faces a confluence of adversity. The Maple Leafs struggled defensively and missed Matthews.

Item 1: Joseph Woll Finally Struggles in 6-3 Loss to Islanders

Joseph Woll had a rough night in net for the Maple Leafs, allowing five goals on 33 shots in the loss to the Islanders. The game started poorly for Woll. He allowed two goals on the Islanders’ first three shots, with Maxim Tsyplakov and Horvat finding the back of the net early. Despite settling down as the game progressed and making 28 saves overall, Woll couldn’t make the stops needed to keep the game within reach.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This marked the first time Woll has allowed five goals in a game, an outlier in a solid season. The 26-year-old has been reliable for the Maple Leafs, boasting a 9-5-0 record, a 2.50 goals-against average, and a .912 save percentage in 14 games. For the Maple Leafs to beat the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Woll must return to the steady form that has made him a key piece of the team’s goaltending depth.

Item 2: William Nylander, Still a Maple Leafs’ Powerhouse

William Nylander continues to shine as the Maple Leafs’ offensive leader, scoring two goals against the Islanders. The Swedish sniper has been on fire, riding a six-game, 10-point streak that includes five goals in his last three games. With 23 goals in 34 games, Nylander is just one shy of Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead. He’s showing his elite scoring ability and cementing his status as a cornerstone for the Maple Leafs. It also helps that the Maple Leafs are playing close games because Nylander has scored a couple of empty-netters among his 23 goals.

Nylander’s start to the season has him on pace for a career-high 55 goals, far surpassing his back-to-back 40-goal campaigns. While his 19.0% shooting percentage might eventually regress toward his career average of 12.8%, his overall production suggests a 100-plus point season is within reach. Nylander remains a consistent offensive force for the Maple Leafs, even in defeat.

Item 3: Bobby McMann Is Emerging as a Maple Leafs Depth Scorer

Bobby McMann continues to make his presence felt, scoring in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Islanders. The young forward pushed his goal streak to three games and his point streak to four, scoring three goals and adding three assists in that span. McMann’s ability to capitalize on chances and deliver timely scores highlights his potential as valuable depth for the Maple Leafs.

While McMann’s recent production is promising, does his history suggest a tendency to score in bursts? Perhaps. However, he’s growing and learning, which could make his spurts and spaces a thing of the past. Plus, his third-line teammates seem to be developing chemistry with him. These facts could push him to more success. McMann’s hot streak is a welcome boost for the Maple Leafs, showcasing his ability to provide secondary scoring and make an impact when called upon.

Item 4: Core Four Shines Despite Matthews’ Absence

Even with Matthews sidelined, the rest of the Maple Leafs’ “Core Four” demonstrated their value on Saturday night. As noted, Nylander carried the offensive torch. However, his effort wasn’t the only highlight among Toronto’s star quartet.

Mitch Marner continued to prove why he’s one of the NHL’s elite playmakers, registering an assist to push his streak to five games with seven helpers. Despite a dip in goal-scoring—just one in his last 12 games—Marner’s 35 assists tie him with Nikita Kucherov for second in the NHL. Like his teammate Nylander, Marner could be on his way to a triple-digit point season in this crucial contract year.

Meanwhile, John Tavares also picked up an assist to extend his four-game streak to seven points (three goals, four assists). Tavares’ play is making a case that he should remain in Toronto with consistent production in the final year of his contract.

This season has shown the Core Four’s success and hard work. Even when one piece is missing, the remaining stars find ways to step up, keeping the Maple Leafs competitive and in contention. Their collective effort deserves recognition as the driving force behind the team’s successes thus far.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs lot won’t get any easier as they prepare to host the red-hot Jets on Monday night. With Matthews’ status still uncertain (although the betting money suggests the Maple Leafs will take advantage of the Christmas break), the spotlight will again fall on Nylander and the rest of the Core Four to carry the offensive load. Can the third line continue to score?

At the start of the season, the team showed it could deliver strong play even when key players were out. Now, they’ll need to rediscover that level of play to keep pace against the Jets team and their fantastic goalie, Connor Hellebuyck. Contributions from depth players like McMann and continued strong performances from Marner and Tavares will be essential if Toronto hopes to bounce back and regain their winning form. One can hope that Max Domi continues to show up and play well.