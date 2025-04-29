Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Berube, Stolarz & Core 4 Heroes or Heartbreak

The Toronto Maple Leafs return to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night with a chance to eliminate the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Up 3-1, Toronto has the advantage on the scoreboard—but as fans across the city know all too well, that’s never been the whole story.

Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa wasn’t just a missed opportunity but a flashback—a painful reminder of the team’s ongoing struggle to finish the job when it matters most. Toronto has dropped 12 of its last 13 chances to clinch a playoff series. In overtime, a long-range goal from Ottawa defenceman Jake Sanderson didn’t just extend the series—it reignited the ghosts the Maple Leafs have spent years trying to bury.

Item One: Stay Calm in the Storm: Berube’s Measured Message

In the wake of that loss, head coach Craig Berube emphasized the positives rather than dwell on the result.

“Not going to look at it too much. Didn’t get a bounce. It could have ended it. Hit a post,” Berube said. “I thought our team played extremely hard and did many great things. We gave up four shots in two periods. I mean, we played hard.”

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Berube’s steady and composed tone offered perspective to a city where playoff tension has a pulse of its own. Across downtown condos, suburban watch parties, and packed bars, will his words help reassure a fan base that has weathered too many spring collapses? The Maple Leafs fans exist in a strange space between confidence and dread—a team talented enough to inspire belief, yet haunted by a history that makes their fans brace for collapse. There’s always the elephant in the room that supporting the team is like throwing a party and not knowing whether heroes or heartbreak will walk through the door.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Goaltending Stability—and a Glimpse of Uncertainty

Anthony Stolarz, the Maple Leafs’ playoff starter, continues to provide stability in the net. Although he took his first loss in 12 games on Saturday, his play remains one of the team’s most reliable elements. Now 3-1 in the postseason with a 2.29 goals-against average, Stolarz made it clear he believes in the group in front of him.

“We played a hell of a game, just being able to bounce back from 2-0, 3-2,” Stolarz said. “It boils down to just making one more save on my end. But all in all, I thought the guys made an outstanding effort.”

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Behind him, though, there’s some uncertainty. Backup Joseph Woll missed Monday’s practice due to illness. If he’s unavailable, Artur Akhtyamov will serve as the emergency No. 2. While not a headline-making change, in a city where goalie talk dominates airwaves, even the backup situation draws attention.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Core Under the Microscope, It’s Time to Deliver

Toronto’s high-powered core—Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander—has carried the weight of expectation since joining forces in 2016. But that trio has gone just 1-12 in games where Toronto could have eliminated an opponent.

The lone exception came thanks to John Tavares, not the more youthful trio, who scored in overtime in Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning last spring, ending a 19-year series-win drought. Tavares, once again, might be leaned on to provide leadership in the moments that matter most.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

After a scary exit in Game 4—when he entered concussion protocol following a hit from Ottawa’s Artem Zub—Tavares returned to practice Monday and is expected to play Tuesday. “I feel good,” Tavares said. “A bit of soreness just in my jaw and cheek area, but I felt good on the ice today.”

Matthews, meanwhile, sat out Monday’s skate for what the team called a maintenance day. He logged more than 26 minutes in Game 4 and is also expected to be in the lineup.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tuesday’s Game 5 is about more than just advancing. It’s about changing the story. The Maple Leafs aren’t just trying to win; they’re trying to redefine who they are in the playoffs. They’ve got the home-ice advantage, the roster depth, and the 3-1 lead. But the series isn’t over until they show they can finish it.

The Maple Leafs have stumbled at this stage before. Game 5 is another chance to prove they’ve grown past those failures—and to take one more step toward finally becoming the team their fans believe they can be.