Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Cowan’s Push, Marner’s Future & Lalonde’s Game

As the Stanley Cup Final rolls on without them, the Toronto Maple Leafs are already reshaping the path ahead. There’s a growing sense of urgency—and maybe some overdue reflection. Micro (individual players) and macro (philosophical) decisions must be made.

Three key storylines have surfaced this week: Easton Cowan’s stock is soaring after a statement junior season, Mitch Marner’s future may hinge on factors beyond hockey, and the team added a proven NHL voice to its coaching staff in Derek Lalonde. Each story tells us where the organization might be headed: younger, more grounded, and more structured.

Item One: Why Easton Cowan Deserves a Real Look with the Maple Leafs

Is considering Easton Cowan part of the Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 lineup wrong? Probably not—and more to the point, it might be shortsighted not to. After a remarkable junior season with a Memorial Cup championship and MVP honours, Cowan’s development trajectory suggests he’s ready to be tested at the NHL level. While conventional thinking might place him with the Toronto Marlies to start, there’s a compelling practical case to begin his season with the Maple Leafs.

The Leafs Nation‘s Jon Steitzer, one of my favorite Maple Leafs writers, made a solid point about Cowan. He noted that he’s a young, high-upside player who can thrive in the bottom six to start and push upward confidently. His relentless energy, two-way awareness, and knack for raising his game in high-pressure moments are traits the Maple Leafs need more of—not just later, but now. Giving him a nine-game tryout to begin the season isn’t just a reward for past performance; it’s a strategic move for an organization that needs more cost-effective, impactful talent in the lineup. Even if he doesn’t stick the whole season, the experience will accelerate his NHL readiness and give management a more transparent evaluation window.

In the salary cap era, there’s real value in giving players on entry-level contracts legitimate NHL opportunities, especially those who’ve proven as much as Cowan has. Sticking with a marginal veteran out of habit or fear of making development mistakes wastes roster space. Cowan may not be a lock, but he belongs in the opening night conversation. If general manager Brad Treliving leans one way or another on this kind of decision, it’s usually toward the veteran. Perhaps Cowan will be different.

Item Two: The Real Wildcard in Marner’s Future: Family and Fear

At the end of the season, Mitch Marner said he planned to talk with his family before making any decisions about his future with the Maple Leafs. For some, that sounded like typical media-focused chatter—something you say while buying time. But what if it wasn’t just filler? What if that is the core issue?

We don’t talk enough about what the 2022 carjacking might have done to Marner and his family—not just the fear in that moment, but the lingering question of safety and trust in the city they call home. Marner hinted at it a few times while I listened to him talk. Those questions take on a new weight now that he and his wife have a child.

Yes, Toronto is his hometown, and there’s value in that familiarity. If his extended family—parents, in-laws, grandparents—are nearby, that creates support networks money can’t replace. Even if another team offers him a massive contract in a tax-friendly U.S. market, how does that stack up against raising a child with family close by?

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

This is where the public narrative diverges from the private one. Fans and media want clarity: they don’t like nuance or grey. Trade Marner or sign him. But for Marner, the fundamental issues might involve daycare, safety, and stability more than salary or spotlight. If he stays in Toronto, it might not be because of loyalty to the franchise—it might be because of a deeper, more personal loyalty to the life he’s building off the ice. That doesn’t guarantee he stays, but it complicates the notion that this is just about hockey.

One of the more unfair and flippant narratives pushed by fans and media is that Marner wants out of Toronto because he can’t handle the pressure, as if he’s somehow scared or soft. That feels more like name-calling – a “fraidy cat” for not handling pressure – than real analysis. From what I’ve seen, he isn’t afraid of pressure. I think he’s weighing bigger, more personal factors.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Add Derek Lalonde to Coaching Staff

The Maple Leafs made a significant addition to their bench yesterday, announcing the hiring of Derek Lalonde as an assistant coach. Lalonde brings a deep resume, including three seasons as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings and two Stanley Cup wins during his time as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Known for his structured systems and developmental understanding, Lalonde has coached at nearly every level—from the ECHL to the NHL—and has earned honours along the way, including Coach of the Year awards in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and ECHL.

While his tenure in Detroit was mixed, returning to an assistant’s role in Toronto signals a pivot toward experience and accountability behind the bench. It also gives head coach Craig Berube a trusted lieutenant with a goaltending background and a history of winning hockey.

Lalonde is a sharp analyst on the Hockey Night in Canada panel. When he explains, I learn.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

For all the talk about trades and free agency, the Maple Leafs’ immediate future might hinge more on mindset than movement. The addition of Lalonde shows a commitment to NHL-caliber structure. Cowan represents a youth movement that can’t be ignored. And Marner’s future? It might come down to something fans and media can’t quantify—how a young family sees its life unfolding in this city.

That’s the quiet thread running through it all: Toronto is in a moment of recalibration. What they choose to value—development, stability, or bold overhauls—will shape the roster and the team’s culture moving forward.

