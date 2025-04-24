Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Domi, Matthews, Marner & Tkachuk’s Panic?

Advancing beyond the first round has long been a sore spot for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Still, they can move one step closer to rewriting that storyline tonight when they visit the Ottawa Senators for Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

Toronto leads the series 2-0 after Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 overtime win. The Maple Leafs jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead, only to see the Senators claw their way back before Max Domi sealed the game in overtime. Domi, whose offensive spark has been valuable on Toronto’s third line, credited Ottawa’s effort and emphasized the importance of capitalizing on momentum.

It was a crucial win for the Maple Leafs, with Domi playing the hero in overtime. With two playoff game-winners in his name, the veteran forward recognized Ottawa’s challenge and emphasized the importance of shifting focus quickly to the next game.

Item One: Maple Leafs’ Power Play Punishes Physicality

The Maple Leafs’ power play has been lethal through two games, striking at a 57.1% success rate — 4-for-7 overall. It’s a troubling trend for the Senators, who are already down in the series and now face the dilemma of maintaining their physical identity without fueling Toronto’s top weapon.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Leading the charge is Auston Matthews, whose elite scoring touch has been matched by his physical commitment, including a team-high four blocked shots in Game 2. Matthews’s effort reflects the team-wide buy-in that defines postseason success.

For the Senators, the challenge is clear. They can’t allow the Maple Leafs to continue converting on half their power-play opportunities. Ottawa must adjust — and that could mean dialling back their physical edge. The key will be to play with grit without crossing the line and giving Toronto extra chances. As the series shifts to Ottawa, the Senators must find a disciplined, disruptive gear to avoid being overwhelmed by a special-teams unit firing on all cylinders.

Item Two: Maple Leafs’ Shot Blocking Shows Sacrifice — But Raises Questions

Another revealing sign of the Maple Leafs’ playoff focus has been their defensive commitment. Toronto has already blocked 50 shots—nearly half its total from last season’s seven-game series. Even players like Mitch Marner, typically known for his offensive creativity, are sacrificing their bodies—Marner recorded three blocks in Game 2, reflecting head coach Craig Berube’s emphasis on full-team buy-in.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Playoff hockey demands a willingness to do the hard work; the Maple Leafs have embraced that mindset. Berube has instilled a focus on those small but critical areas of the game, and the team has responded with the kind of effort required to win in the postseason.

But there’s a duality in those numbers. On one hand, the high block count speaks to the Maple Leafs’ willingness to do the dirty work — a necessity for playoff success. On the other hand, it also highlights how many shot attempts the Senators generate. Ottawa is getting pucks to dangerous areas, and Toronto may be retreating too far into a reactive posture. If the Maple Leafs fall back into a defensive shell too often, sustaining over a long series or playoff run could be difficult.

For now, the sacrifice is paying off. But moving forward, maintaining that balance between smart defence and not surrendering too much zone time will be crucial.

Item Three: Are the Maple Leafs Getting into the Senators’ Heads?

After Game 2, Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk shared, “There’s not one ounce of panic, doubt in this locker room.” Then Tkachuk repeated, “Honestly, there’s not one ounce of panic.”

When Tkachuk repeats the phrase “not one ounce of panic” twice in such a short span, it stands out. Without reading too much into the note, on the surface, Tkachuk is projecting calm, confidence, and leadership. That’s what he must do as a captain in his first postseason. But the repetition might unintentionally suggest that panic is, at the least, on his mind.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In moments like these, what a player chooses to emphasize can reveal what the team is pushing back against internally. The Senators are down 2-0 in the series, facing a dangerous Maple Leafs team, and the pressure is mounting. Tkachuk’s double-down on the idea of “no panic” might be more about reassuring his teammates — and himself — than it is a true reflection of the room’s state of mind.

While the repetition doesn’t necessarily mean he’s panicking, it does hint that the weight of the moment isn’t being ignored. It’s a subtle signal that the Senators know the stakes are high and are working to control the emotional temperature heading into Game 3.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs might have the upper hand on the scoreboard, but this series is far from over. The Senators aren’t backing down — not with their first postseason appearance since 2017 and the series shifting to their home ice. Their confidence remains high despite the 2-0 series deficit. As captain, Tkachuk insists the group isn’t rattled. Still, rattled or not, the Senators need to focus on two critical areas: getting off to better starts and staying out of the penalty box.

The Maple Leafs have opened both games with 2-0 leads in the first period, and their power play has made the Senators pay for mistakes. Toronto should expect Ottawa to mount a heavy push in Game 3. The Senators aren’t just trying to stay alive; they aim to shift the series’ tone.

If the Senators manage to do that, the Maple Leafs might face a much tougher fight than the early results suggest.