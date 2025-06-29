Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Koblar & Hopkins Gambles, Knies Tension & ESPN’s Harsh Grade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had an eventful week, though not necessarily successful, depending on whom you ask. While the front office secured a key piece by re-signing captain John Tavares, other questions remain unresolved. As free agency looms, restricted free agent Matthew Knies is still without a deal.

Finally, the team’s 2025 NHL Draft class has already drawn heavy fire from critics. ESPN handed Toronto the lowest grade of any team this year. Let’s unpack where things stand.

Item 1: Maple Leafs Take a Swing on Norwegian Power Forward Tinus Luc Koblar

With the 64th pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Maple Leafs selected Norwegian forward Tinus Luc Koblar, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect who brings size, versatility, and international experience. Koblar played the past two seasons in Sweden, suiting up for Leksands Jr., where he posted 21 points in 43 regular-season games in 2024–25. He’s also represented Norway in several international tournaments, giving scouts a good look at his competitive edge against more formidable opponents.

Koblar is considered a long-term project—what scouts often call a “draft and develop” player. With a late July birthday, he’s on the younger end of the draft class, which gives him added time to grow into a professional role. He’ll likely continue developing in Europe if he plays center and wing. For a second-round swing, the Maple Leafs are betting on upside and the potential for Koblar to evolve into a true power forward at the NHL level.

Item 2: Maple Leafs Add Hard-Working Forward Tyler Hopkins in Round 3

With the 86th pick in the third round, the Maple Leafs selected Tyler Hopkins from the Kingston Frontenacs (Ontario Hockey League). Hopkins doesn’t light up the scoresheet—he finished the 2024–25 season with 20 goals and 51 points in 67 games—but his value lies in his details. A relentless competitor with a strong defensive conscience, Hopkins excels in all three zones and rarely makes poor decisions with or without the puck.

Tyler Hopkins, Kingston Frontenacs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

While he’s not projected to become a top-six scorer, Hopkins has the tools to grow into a reliable bottom-six forward at the NHL level. His speed is serviceable, and his consistency and work ethic give him a shot at becoming a dependable, coach-trusted contributor. It’s a “safe floor” pick for Toronto: a player who might not dazzle but could one day kill penalties and grind out tough minutes in tight playoff games.

Item 3: Draft Day Gaffs: Maple Leafs Get Lowest Grade From ESPN

ESPN handed out its 2025 NHL Draft grades this week, and the Maple Leafs landed at the bottom of the pile with a rare “D”—the lowest mark given to any team. Despite hiring one of the sharpest talent evaluators in the game, the team’s draft strategy appeared to follow a narrow directive from general manager Brad Treliving: size over skill. The result? A draft class full of towering, raw prospects with questionable upside, while more dynamic, NHL-ready talent slipped away to other teams.

Of the six players selected, only Hopkins is projected as a likely NHLer, and even he profiles as a depth centre. Second-rounder Koblar brings size and reach but remains a long-term project. The Maple Leafs went even further off the board with William Belle, a hulking winger from China who played in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

ESPN’s criticism was blunt: By prioritizing physical tools over hockey sense and upside, Toronto might have sacrificed future value for a short-term philosophical fit. A risky bet that drew league-wide skepticism. Fans will have to trust that the team’s wisdom will shine through, as it did with Easton Cowan when they surprised the hockey world by drafting him.

Item 4: Tavares Deal Done, But Knies’ Negotiation Gets Sticky

With John Tavares locked up on a team-friendly extension, the Maple Leafs have checked one critical box before free agency opens. But all eyes now shift to restricted free agent Matthew Knies. The 22-year-old winger had a breakout campaign, scoring 29 goals and adding 58 points in 78 games. As Mitch Marner’s departure looms, Knies is now Brad Treliving’s highest-priority contract—and insiders say that’s where things are getting complicated.

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the holdup isn’t money—it’s term. The Maple Leafs reportedly prefer a five-year deal that walks the line between security and flexibility, while Knies’ camp may be eyeing something shorter to re-enter free agency sooner. There’s still time to get a deal done before July 1 and avoid any offer sheet drama, but the pressure is mounting. As Seravalli put it bluntly: “It’s impossible to even get close to a framework of a deal without first narrowing in on a term length acceptable for both parties.”

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the draft in the rearview and free agency opening July 1, the Maple Leafs are at a key pivot point. Signing Knies is the immediate priority, but questions remain about the overall direction under Treliving. If this draft class underwhelms and the team can’t retain or replace Marner’s offensive production, Toronto may look back on this summer as a turning point for the worse.

For now, the focus is on locking in the right deals and hoping that the big, bruising bet they made at the draft pays off in the long run. One can only hope the correct “DNA” for winning the Stanley Cup remains in place for the next half a dozen years. But then things change in the NHL.