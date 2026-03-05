Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Nylander, Tavares & Laughton’s Choice

The Toronto Maple Leafs left New Jersey with only a single point Wednesday night, and the result felt like another missed chance. Toronto carried a lead into the closing minutes before the Devils forced overtime and eventually claimed a 4–3 shootout victory at Prudential Center. It was the kind of game the Maple Leafs appeared to have under control more than once, only to watch it slip away late.

For long stretches, the Maple Leafs generated enough offence to win. Matias Maccelli opened the scoring early in the first period, William Nylander restored the lead with a power-play goal in the second, and Matthew Knies pushed Toronto back in front during the third. Yet the Devils kept pressing, throwing pucks toward the net until Connor Brown tied the game with just over two minutes remaining.

Anthony Stolarz held his team in the game, fighting through a heavy workload in goal, but New Jersey finished the comeback in the shootout. It extended Toronto’s recent struggles and continued a stretch in which closing out games has proven difficult.

Item One: William Nylander Continues to Drive Toronto’s Offence

Nylander once again found a way onto the scoresheet, scoring Toronto’s second goal of the night during a power play early in the second period. The puck deflected off him near the left post and slipped past Jacob Markstrom, briefly restoring Toronto’s momentum after the Devils had tied the game minutes earlier.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Even beyond the goal, Nylander remained one of Toronto’s most noticeable players. He consistently pushed the pace through the neutral zone and created space along the perimeter during power-play sequences. His ability to attack off the rush forced New Jersey’s defenders to back off, opening passing lanes and allowing Toronto to establish offensive pressure.

With the Maple Leafs searching for traction during a difficult run of results, Nylander’s steady production continues to stand out. He remains one of the few players capable of changing the feel of a game with a single shift, whether through his speed or his willingness to carry the puck into contested areas.

Item Two: John Tavares Reaches a Notable Maple Leafs Assist Milestone

John Tavares added another milestone to his time in Toronto during the game. His assist marked the 300th he has recorded since joining the Maple Leafs, placing him among the quicker players in franchise history to reach that number.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators.

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The moment didn’t come with much fanfare during the game itself, but it reflects the steady contribution Tavares has provided since arriving with the team. While his role has shifted slightly over the years, particularly as the roster has evolved, his ability to create offence and distribute the puck remains a consistent part of the team’s attack.

It also added a unique footnote to his career. Tavares is now among a small group of NHL players who have recorded at least 300 assists with more than one franchise, having previously reached that mark with the New York Islanders.

Item Three: Scott Laughton’s Interesting Situation

Scott Laughton’s situation with the Maple Leafs is an interesting one. He sat last night, which seems like a precursor to leaving the team. Yet, he has said regularly that he doesn’t want to leave. Still, he seems to be in the driver’s seat here. His contract expires at the end of the season, and that naturally creates unique possibilities.

If the team decides to move him at the trade deadline, it wouldn’t necessarily mean the end of his connection to Toronto. In today’s NHL, players often move at the deadline purely as short-term additions for playoff runs. He could help a playoff-bound team, enjoy the “vacation,” and return to his hometown team.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In Laughton’s case, he could almost have his cake and eat it too. If he were traded to a contender, he’d have the chance to experience making a serious push in the postseason, gain that playoff experience, and then still return in the offseason if Toronto remains where he feels most at home. If he already has a home here, he wouldn’t even need to uproot his life.

That makes him the definition of a rental player — someone who could help another team for a few months and still come back to the Maple Leafs afterward if that’s where he ultimately wants to be.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs now move forward knowing they let a late lead slip away again. Over the course of a long season, those moments can pile up, especially when a team is searching for a way to steady itself after a difficult run of results.

There were positives to take from the night. Toronto generated offence from several lines, received strong goaltending from Stolarz, and saw contributions from both young players and veterans. Those elements usually form the foundation of a win.

What remains elusive is the ability to shut the door in the final minutes. That’s often less about talent and more about small details like clearing the puck cleanly, managing shifts, and limiting the type of second chances that allow opponents to hang around.

The schedule won’t slow down, and the Maple Leafs don’t have much time to dwell on this one. They play the New York Rangers tonight, offering a chance to turn the page and find a different result. For a team still trying to regain its footing, the next opportunity can’t come soon enough.