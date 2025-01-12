3 Maple Leafs Players on One-Year Deals Who Should Be Extended

Now that Jan. 1, 2025, has passed, NHL teams are free to sign players on a one-year deal to an extension. The Toronto Maple Leafs have five players who signed one-year deals and are now eligible for new contracts. The list includes Steven Lorentz, Connor Dewar, Max Pacioretty, Nick Robertson, and Jani Hakanpää. They had a sixth player, but Philippe Myers signed a two-year extension soon after Jan. 1 passed.

There are three names that stand out from the list of players eligible for extensions, so let’s talk about them.

Connor Dewar

The Maple Leafs should try to lock up Dewar with an extension. He has quietly shown he’s the kind of player every competitive team needs—a high-energy forward who works hard every shift and can make an impact in key areas of the game.

He isn’t the biggest player, but his relentless puck battles and ability to disrupt opposing plays make him a valuable asset, especially in defensive situations. He isn’t needed to chip in offensively; he just needs to play hard and help set the tone. Dewar is also an outstanding penalty killer. The Maple Leafs will need all the help they can get on the PK when the playoffs start. He not only fits that mould perfectly, but he has also shown he can pair well with anyone and shut down the other team’s power play.

Related: Predicting Mitch Marner’s Next Contract with the Maple Leafs

In terms of a contract, two years at $1.25 million would be an ideal number. He would be given a raise from his current cap hit of $1.18 million. He would also gain an extra year of term to give him stability. For the Maple Leafs, it would be beneficial to have the cheapest, most effective fourth line possible. Dewar at that price helps make that happen.

Steven Lorentz

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts blog, the Maple Leafs will likely be offering Lorentz an extension. It would be a very smart move since he has been great this season. He might not grab headlines like the top stars on the team, but players like Lorentz often make the difference in a long playoff run.

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lorentz’s defensive responsibility stands out. He is one of the most trusted players on the team, whether it’s killing penalties or going out and having a good fourth-line shift to change the momentum. It also helps that he has zero penalty minutes this season. Head coach Craig Berube knows he can count on Lorentz to change the pace of the game without being a liability. Beyond his defensive skills, Lorentz brings a consistent work ethic and physical edge, traits that are invaluable in the grind of the playoffs.

In terms of an extension, two years at $1 million per season would be a great deal for him. The Maple Leafs would have a good, reliable fourth-line forward with a low cap hit. Lorentz would get the opportunity to play for his boyhood team for the next two seasons while also getting a small raise.

Max Pacioretty

Another name eligible for an extension is Pacioretty. Although he has struggled with injuries, when healthy this season, he has been great. He has accepted his role on the team and become known for his huge hits. His fit within the locker room and on the ice is evident. He appears to have good chemistry with John Tavares and William Nylander. The trio has formed a very competitive second line for the Maple Leafs.

Max Pacioretty lands a heavy hit on Jack Hughes 👀 pic.twitter.com/k2TNLeqzJU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2024

With that said, he wouldn’t be a player that management should rush to extend. If they don’t extend him, it could give a player like Nikita Grebenkin or Fraser Minten an everyday roster spot. Or they could go out and sign another NHL veteran to a league-minimum contract. That’s not to say the organization and Pacioretty won’t want to work out an extension—they definitely could. It just doesn’t need to be right now; it can wait until the offseason.

If they were to extend him, it should be for the same deal he is signed to now. He is signed for $873,770, so if they bumped that $875,000, for one year. It would be a good value deal for the Maple Leafs, while giving Pacioretty a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

Locking up both Lorentz and Dewar should be on their priority list since we are now past Jan. 1, and they are eligible for extensions. GM Brad Treliving doesn’t want to wait on extending them; he should work to get it done before the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.