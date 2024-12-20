Maple Leafs Recall Matt Murray From AHL; Reassign Dennis Hildeby

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a roster move ahead of their game against the Buffalo Sabres.

They have recalled goaltender Matt Murray and assigned Dennis Hildeby to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

This news comes just a few days after the team announced that Anthony Stolarz will be out 4-6 weeks after undergoing a minor procedure on his knee.

Murray, 30, has spent the last year recovering from hip surgery. However, this year he has been apart of the Marlies’ great goaltending trio this season.

After posting a shutout against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night, the Maple Leafs felt he was ready to make the jump to the big club.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The expectation is that Murray will play tonight against the Buffalo Sabres. If he does, it’ll be his first NHL game since April 2023.

In 8 games this year with the Marlies, Murray had a 4-1-2 record and a 1.85 GAA and a .931 SV%.