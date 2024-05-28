Maple Leafs Should Target These 3 Mid-Tier Free Agent Defencemen

The 2024 NHL Playoffs are now in the conference finals which means, they are down to four teams. With these series already a handful of games in, it is a good time for teams that are eliminated from the playoffs to meet with their pro scouts and talk over their free-agent targets. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, their number one goal outside of attempting to re-sign both Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi would be improving their defence core.

It is widely considered to be their biggest Achilles heel and Brad Treliving and his management group will need to work to change that this offseason. The team needs a better defence core and under Treliving’s guidance, they will get that. It may not be with the most flashy or biggest named players, but it will be with tough, hard-to-play-against, dependable blueliners, similar to what he had with the Calgary Flames. They will likely be defencemen who aren’t going to command fairly large contracts but rather be considered mid-tier.

Matt Dumba

Matt Dumba brings a unique blend of offensive prowess and defensive stability to the blue line. As a right-handed defenceman, he adds versatility and depth to the Maple Leafs’ defensive core and could fit very well with Morgan Rielly on the team’s number-one pairing. On the offensive side, he is a good shooting threat from the point and can quarterback a second powerplay (PP) unit. This is something that the Maple Leafs have struggled with since the start of the Auston Matthews era in 2016.

Matt Dumba, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

On the defensive side of the puck, Dumba’s physicality and defensive awareness make him a likable target for Treliving. He’s not afraid to throw his weight around and can effectively shut down opposing forwards, providing stability and reliability to their defensive zone play. In terms of a contract, the Maple Leafs would be smart to offer a deal within the $3 million range over two seasons. With Dumba being 29 years old, he could quickly be moving out of his prime, so if the Maple Leafs offer a two-year contract, they could be maximizing whatever he has left in the tank at his full potential.

Dylan DeMelo

Dylan DeMelo is a reliable defenceman who excels in his end, making him an ideal fit for a team looking to bolster its defensive depth. His strong positional play and ability to break up cycles effectively would provide stability to the Maple Leafs blue line, especially in high-pressure situations. His style of play works very well with the team’s offensive-minded approach, and with him not being afraid to block shots and make simple plays, he can impact the transition game.

Much like Dumba, DeMelo is a right-handed shooting defenceman, which is what the Maple Leafs need. If they decide to bring back Ilya Lyubushkin, they will have a full side of right-handed defencemen, which could be a big benefit to the team. DeMelo’s experience with the Winnipeg Jets’ offence prepares him nicely for what his role would be like with Toronto. In terms of contract, Treliving should offer him a similar deal to Dumba’s offer. However, they should attempt to drop the average annual value (AAV) down closer to $2-$2.5 million for two seasons. His fit with the team could be on a pairing with Jake McCabe or Simon Benoit, which would give the team a true shutdown pairing.

Erik Gustafsson

The Maple Leafs should consider bringing back Erik Gustafsson this summer due to his offensive upside and power play skills. He is known for his ability to move the puck effectively and contribute offensively from the blue line, which is exactly what the roster is lacking in terms of a quarterback for their top power-play unit. As a left-handed defenceman option, he would provide depth and versatility to the Maple Leafs’ blue line. He would have some familiarity with the team from his time during the 2022-23 playoff run and would likely slot in as the third-pairing defenceman alongside a stay-at-home style blue liner like Benoit.

Although it would be ideal for Treliving to target all right-handed shooting defencemen, they will still need someone to help bolster their power play. When they are reshaping their defensive core this summer, their two needs should be toughness and puck-moving ability. Gustafsson may lack the physical element, but he makes up for it on the offensive front. Contractually, his last few deals have been closer to the league minimum, with his latest with the New York Rangers being just $825,000. With his strong performance this season with the Rangers, it could likely mean he is looking for a raise. Treliving should offer him a contract somewhere in the neighbourhood of $1.2-$1.5 million for two seasons. Similar to Dumba, he may only have a few more years playing at this level, and the Maple Leafs need to capitalize on it this summer.

Dumba, DeMelo, and Gustafsson would fit in nicely alongside Rielly, McCabe, Benoit, and one of Lyubushkin or Joel Edmundson. As mentioned before, this defence core may not be the flashiest or have the biggest names, but they would work hard and play hard. Which is a key component when a team is trying to become a Stanley Cup winner. With that said, Treliving should ensure he is doing his due diligence and looking at bigger-name defencemen like Brandon Montour if he hits the open market. However, players like the three talked about would be ideal for the Maple Leafs.