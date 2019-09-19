By The Canadian Press September 19th, 2019

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Robertson to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

The 18-year-old originally from Pasadena, Calif., had 25 goals and 55 points in 54 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes in 2018-19.

In 116 career regular-season OHL games, he’s registered 88 points (42 goals, 46 assists) to go along with a goal and an assist in five playoff games.

Nicholas Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Robertson was selected in the second round, 53rd overall, by the Leafs at June’s NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press