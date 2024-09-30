Maple Leafs’ Youngsters Push Veterans with Strong Defensive Preseason

As the 2024-25 regular season approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs veterans will remain the team’s backbone. However, the early standout performances from younger players and depth contributors have pleasantly surprised the coaching staff and fans. This preseason has felt different from years past, with some unexpected names emerging and pushing hard for a spot on the main roster.

Unlike previous seasons, when the preseason games were seen as primarily developmental, this year’s action has excitedly showcased the team’s future defensive depth.

The Maple Leafs Have Gotten Strong Defensive Play from Youngsters

The Maple Leafs’ first preseason game was a high-scoring affair against the Ottawa Senators, where new head coach Craig Berube played what looked like his regular-season lineup of stars. It was a high-scoring, mistake-filled game that the veteran Maple Leafs lost to the younger, upstart Senators. The game had the feel of a sloppy midseason battle, with end-to-end rushes and plenty of goals. It was not the kind of game Blue & White fans had hoped for.

But, the real story began to unfold in the games that followed, and the standout theme was defence—particularly from the younger players. While it’s common for prospects to struggle defensively as they adjust to the faster pace of the NHL, this group of youngsters has embraced Berube’s systems and is showing remarkable discipline. Their offence (other than Nicholas Robertson) hasn’t exploded, but they’ve been holding the lid on the other team’s offence. An opponent has not scored a single goal on their power play.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Players like Bobby McMann and Pontus Holmberg aren’t lighting up the scoreboard, but they’re playing smart, structured hockey that limits turnovers and prevents quick counterattacks. This newfound commitment to defence is a refreshing change for a team that has long been criticized for its defensive lapses. Not so this preseason, at least, not from the kids.

Bobby McMann: A Bottom-Six Lock?

McMann is making a strong case for a spot on the Maple Leafs’ opening-night roster. He’s been a workhorse in the preseason, showing his ability to handle tough minutes while excelling in defensive situations. His recent performances, where he’s logged big minutes, solidified his status as a serious contender for a bottom-six role.

What sets McMann apart is his versatility. He’s influenced the penalty kill and has shown he can be trusted in all situations. With his grit, speed, and willingness to play a physical game, McMann has made himself nearly indispensable heading into the regular season.

Pontus Holmberg vs. David Kämpf: Battle for the Fourth-Line Center Spot

Another intriguing storyline is the battle for the fourth-line center position. Holmberg has turned heads with his solid two-way play, making a case that he can challenge the more experienced David Kämpf. Kämpf has long been relied upon for his defensive prowess, but Holmberg’s lower cap hit and similar defensive capabilities have made the competition fierce. There’s nothing wrong with the veteran defensive specialist; it’s just that Holmberg is better bang for the buck.

Pontus Holmberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kämpf’s $2.4 million contract could become a factor in which player wins this battle. Should the Maple Leafs need to free up cap space, Holmberg’s cheaper deal might be the edge he needs to win the job. Regardless of who wins this competition, the Maple Leafs will have excellent depth down the middle—a position that has been a weakness in past seasons.

Is Nicholas Robertson Still on the Fence?

Nicholas Robertson remains one of the most intriguing stories of the preseason. Having struggled with injuries and inconsistency in previous seasons, Robertson has been given every chance to show his value this year. Despite being a natural left-winger, he’s been playing on both wings and has logged significant minutes on the power play and penalty kill. He’s doing it all, and well.

While Robertson’s offensive abilities are well-known, his commitment to playing a more complete game has been on display. He’s aggressive on the forecheck and responsible in the defensive zone. He’s been most of the team’s offence, and his goals have been timely. However, with the potential addition of Max Pacioretty, Robertson’s spot on the roster is still uncertain.

If Pacioretty signs, Robertson could find himself pushed out of the lineup. The Maple Leafs do not have the option to send him to the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies for more ice time, so it’s here in Toronto or somewhere else for the young scorer. Robertson gives everything he has every shift. As he should, he’s making the decision as challenging as possible for the coaching staff.

Easton Cowan: A Dark Horse for the Roster?

Easton Cowan is another young player to keep an eye on. While he hasn’t had the same impact as Robertson, McMann, or Holmberg, he’s quietly impressed with his power-play time and chemistry with some of the Maple Leafs’ top forwards. His camp is quieter than last season’s, but he’s an exciting waterbug to watch on the ice. There has not been much scoring thus far, but neither have there been many mistakes.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Given his unique situation and age restrictions, Cowan is either headed back to junior, where he’s worn the league out, or he will find a spot on the Maple Leafs roster, where he still has plenty to learn. His play has been a constant focus for the coaching staff. What to do with him is (literally) the million-dollar question.

Looking Ahead: The Preseason Bodes Well for a Brighter Future

As the preseason winds down, it’s clear that the Maple Leafs youngsters and depth players aren’t just here to fill out the lineup—they’re making a legitimate push for spots on the main roster. Whether it’s Berube’s coaching, the increased competition, or the hunger of young players looking to make their mark, this year’s preseason has felt different.

Veterans will still lead the way, but if the preseason is any indication, the Maple Leafs are in good hands with their younger talent. The kids are playing tight, responsible hockey. They’ve bought into Berube’s system in the most coachable manner. The regular season will provide the ultimate test, but fans should feel optimistic about the team’s future depth.

The young players’ embrace of the defensive structure might have also challenged the veterans to step up their game. Have they ‘shamed’ the veterans into paying closer attention to the team’s defensive system? It’s an interesting dynamic—watching these young guys go out and hold their own, even winning battles against seasoned opponents, surely must make the veterans think twice before going off-system.

As they say, the proof is in the pudding, and the veterans might find themselves reevaluating their play in light of what the kids are accomplishing. If they don’t, they likely should.