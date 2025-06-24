Arvidsson Agrees to Trade, Sabres Big Moves, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are telling teams the cost on JJ Peterka is high. Will he get traded? Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins may hold off on a Bryan Rust trade. Is Jake Allen the bell of the ball for goaltenders, and does Jonathan Marchessault have certain demands when it comes to a trade? Finally, Viktor Arvidsson has agreed to help the Edmonton Oilers trade him. What does the deal look like?

Arvidsson Agrees to Trade From Oilers

Elliotte Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts podcast that forward Viktor Arvidsson has agreed to work with the Edmonton Oilers to trade him off the roster this summer. He notes there are no hard feelings and both sides understand that it just didn’t work out as expected. “In Edmonton I think Arvidsson and the Oilers… it just didn’t work, it’s time to move on…he has control, but I think he’s going to work with them.”

As for what a trade looks like, the Oilers are probably not expecting to get much in return beyond the cap flexibility that comes with moving $4 million off the roster.

JJ Peterka Trade Possibility Remains on the Table

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, despite the Buffalo Sabres’ public stance that they want to keep forward JJ Peterka, league sources continue to suggest his situation is fluid.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Peterka, a restricted free agent this summer, has reportedly grown frustrated Buffalo and wants a fresh start. GM Kevyn Adams might be open to moving Peterka, and other teams are circling, but he wants a “hockey trade” to ensure the team has solid players with which to try and be competitive.

LeBrun said this whole situation reminds him of the Martin Necas situation last year in Carolina, where the player signed an extension, but was later traded. LeBrun writes:

“I’m not saying that’s how this is going to play out, because I believe that the Sabres are being genuine in saying they’d rather keep Peterka. It also might be hard to ignore those trade offers if they get more appealing and include a top-four right-shot defenseman.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: Why it could be a long summer, plus latest on Canadiens, Pettersson, Rust and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06-24-2025

If the Sabres get offered a top-four right-shot defenseman, it could be tough to pass up. They may also swing Bowen Byram in the right deal. Chris Johnston of The Athletic writes:

“The Sabres have a glut of defensemen on the left side, and the 24-year-old needs a new contract coming off his healthiest and most productive NHL season. That’s why Buffalo has been gauging the trade market on the restricted free agent. Byram is an elite skater who can log big minutes and still has his best years ahead of him, making him an intriguing option for teams looking for an upgrade on their blue line.” source – ‘NHL offseason trade board 2.0: The latest on the top 30 targets as action heats up” – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 06-24-2025

Penguins Willing to Wait on Bryan Rust Trade

While Bryan Rust has emerged as a popular trade target, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in no rush to move the veteran winger. Several teams have expressed interest in the 33-year-old, who still has three years left on a deal that pays him $5.125 million annually.

Pittsburgh is aware that if other clubs miss out on free-agent or trade targets, Rust becomes even more attractive. GM Kyle Dubas is content to let the market develop, and there’s a growing belief Rust may not be moved until later in the summer — or even in-season.

He’s not being shopped, but the Penguins are listening.

Marchessault Trade Demands

Elliotte Friedman said on his recent 32 Thoughts Podcast that Jonathan Marchessault is open to a trade, but the list of teams he’d go to is really small. Part of the issue is that Marchessault doesn’t want to go from a no-tax state to a team where he has to pay high taxes. That rules out several potential landing spots.

Marchessault has a full no-move clause, so he can pretty much call his shots if he’s open to being dealt by the Predators.

Allen to Be Top Goalie on the Market?

Jake Allen is the top goalie available in a thin UFA market. Though open to returning to New Jersey, they may lack the cap space to re-sign him. Allen, 34, seeks a two-year deal at $4 million AAV or three years at $3.5 million. Around seven or eight teams, including the Kings, have varying interest in signing him.

Rangers Finalize JT Miller Trade

Elliotte Friedman reports, “The Rangers are sending Pittsburgh the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft to complete the J.T. Miller trade. New York will have its 2026 first-round pick.”

