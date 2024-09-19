Marner vs. Maple Leafs: Navigating High-Stakes Contracts

It’s fascinating to hear Mitch Marner talk about why staying with the Toronto Maple Leafs is so important to him. There’s no hesitation when he speaks—Toronto is where he wants to be. Yet, it does not seem that way when contract negotiations begin. It’s a bit of a funny “game” with potentially dire consequences if things go awry.

In a world of contract negotiations and subtle hints that a player might move on, Marner’s words feel genuine. He’s not just playing for a team; he suggests that he is representing his home. But beneath the sincerity lies the business of hockey, where veiled threats of leaving are used to secure the best deal possible.

For Marner, this game isn’t just about love for the city and the team—it’s about recognizing his value. On the other hand, the Maple Leafs have a necessary agenda and are playing their own game, balancing the salary cap and the need to retain one of their most important players. In many ways, it’s a negotiation strategy that resembles a game of chicken: both sides push, but neither wants to go over the edge.

Why the Threats from Marner’s Agent?

At the heart of Marner’s negotiations is the balance between his love for Toronto and the business aspect of the sport. Here’s how both sides will likely approach the talks.

Ferris Will Engage the Business Side of Negotiations

Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, is known for using the possibility of leaving as leverage. This tactic is common in sports negotiations, hoping to create pressure for the Maple Leafs to act. Even if Marner has no real intention of leaving, hinting that he might keep the team on its toes, forcing them to consider the consequences of losing a star player.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs shots before scoring against Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins during the third period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

This tactic isn’t unique to Marner. Players across the league use it to ensure they get the best financial and contractual terms. Hockey is a business; even the most loyal players want to be paid what they’re worth. That’s fair. However, with the salary cap being a finite number, money spent on one player limits money spent on another and the possibilities of team-building.

The Maple Leafs Organization Knows What’s Going On

The Maple Leafs are well aware of this game. Toronto’s second-year general manager, Brad Treliving, understands that Marner loves the team and likely doesn’t want to leave. However, they can’t afford to ignore the possibility that he might be pushed too far. Treliving has experienced tough negotiations before, and losing a player of Marner’s caliber would be tough. The organization’s leaders made it a point to say just that yesterday.

The Maple Leafs also know Marner’s value to the team goes beyond his on-ice performance. He’s a local star, deeply tied to the community, and losing him would have ripple effects throughout the fanbase. The organization knows it has to walk a fine line between staying within its budget and keeping Marner happy.

Are These Moves All Just Smoke and Mirrors?

Given Marner’s connection to Toronto, is there a real chance he would ever leave? Most likely, no. His love for the city and the team is evident, and his desire to win a championship with his hometown Maple Leafs seems genuine. However, the veiled threats aren’t entirely smoke and mirrors—while the likelihood of him leaving is slim, both sides understand that the possibility exists, even if only as a last resort.

What Happens If Someone Calls the Bluff?

Contract negotiations often push both sides to their limits. But what happens when someone calls the bluff?

If Marner Calls the Team’s Bluff

If Marner were to call the team’s bluff, he would just refuse to sign. This would put immense pressure on both sides. Although a case can be made that many fans want Marner gone, the Maple Leafs could still feel the heat from fans and a diminished roster. At the same time, Marner’s image might take a hit as a greedy player unwilling to commit except on his own terms – a me-first sort of fellow.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a more extreme scenario, Marner could request a trade, forcing the Maple Leafs to either move him or risk losing him for nothing. Matthew Tkachuk used a similar tactic in Calgary, leading Treliving to move him when he was GM of the Flames. But, then, Calgary was not his hometown. He had far less to lose. In the end, the Flames suffered. No doubt, Treliving wants to forego that risk.

If the Maple Leafs Call Marner’s Bluff

If the Maple Leafs refuse to meet Marner’s demands, they risk alienating him. This could lead to resentment, both from Marner and (perhaps) the fanbase. While it’s unlikely Marner would give anything less than his best on the ice, a strained relationship could affect his long-term future with the team.

In the most extreme case, the Maple Leafs could let Marner leave via free agency. This would be a massive risk for both sides, as the team would lose one of its core players, and Marner might find the market isn’t as strong as expected.

There’s Fallout When Things Go Wrong with These Tactics

When negotiations go too far, the consequences can be dire for both sides:

Damage to the Maple Leafs Reputation

If the Maple Leafs were to let Marner go, it could damage their reputation as a team willing to invest in their star players. Future free agents or young talent might be hesitant to commit long-term if they see a player like Marner pushed out.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Conversely, if Marner were to play hardball too publicly, his image in Toronto would suffer. Fans might begin to see him as greedy or disloyal, tarnishing the hometown hero narrative that he’s tried to build. Once negotiations turn sour, rebuilding trust is difficult. A contentious process could leave resentment between Marner and the organization, affecting team dynamics and morale.

The Likely Outcome of the Maple Leafs and Marner Negotiations

Ultimately, this game of chicken is unlikely to go off the rails. Marner and the Maple Leafs have too much to lose by pushing too far. Compromise is desirable. The Maple Leafs will likely offer him a deal that meets most of his demands, and Marner, despite the negotiations, will remain in Toronto. That’s where, for all the drama, he probably belongs.

While the business side of hockey may seem unfeeling at times, Marner’s love for his team and the city will likely win out. But until then, both sides will continue to play the game, knowing neither wants the alternative.