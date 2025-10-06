Matias Maccelli Trade Could Be the Maple Leafs’ Smartest Bet

When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth in June, fans and analysts had mixed reactions. Some saw it as a smart, low-risk move to add depth; others weren’t so sure, pointing to Maccelli’s uneven 2024-25 campaign.

The deal itself was simple: Toronto sent a conditional 2027 third-round pick, which could become a 2029 second if Maccelli hits 51 points this season and the Maple Leafs make the playoffs. Sportsnet’s Luke Fox called it a classic “buy low, hope high” move. Perhaps a change of scenery is exactly what the young winger needed.

All in all, it felt like a calculated gamble — a chance for the Maple Leafs to pick up a player with serious upside who just needed the right situation to show it.

Maccelli Could Become a Star with the Maple Leafs

Maccelli heads into the 2025–26 season with something to prove. The 24-year-old winger spent his entire career to date with the former Arizona Coyotes organization, flashing skill and vision but never quite finding a steady groove. Now in Toronto, on a team loaded with talent, he finally has the chance to play in the kind of environment that could help him shine. It’s a long way from being a fourth-round pick with a lot of potential and few chances to show it. This season, everything could be different.

Maccelli has always had the tools. With the Coyotes, he showed a sharp hockey sense, elite passing ability, and the kind of speed that can break a defense open. His NHL numbers hint at what’s possible: 49 points in 64 games in 2022–23, followed by 57 points in 82 games the next season. That’s solid production, especially for a young player on a team that wasn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet.

Matias Maccelli, when he was with Utah

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Then, last season in Utah came the hiccup — 18 points in 55 games. Not ideal, but context matters. Elite teammates didn’t surround him, and he was asked to do a lot on his own.

Maccelli Has a New Opportunity in Toronto

Toronto changes the equation. The preseason has shown Maccelli getting ice time alongside Auston Matthews, Max Domi, John Tavares, and William Nylander. That’s the kind of chemistry that can elevate a player’s game. He can play on the second or third line, or sneak into the top six if the matchups allow. His strengths — making plays, quick reads, and moving the puck with precision — fit perfectly in a lineup that’s already balanced with goal scorers.

Where he struggled in Arizona and Utah, he now has the support to succeed.

Looking at Past Numbers and Predicting What Could Come

Looking at his numbers gives a sense of what’s realistic this season:

Season Team Games Played Goals Assists Points 2021–22 Arizona Coyotes 23 1 5 6 2022–23 Arizona Coyotes 64 11 38 49 2023–24 Arizona Coyotes 82 17 40 57 2024–25 Utah Mammoth 55 8 10 18 2025–26 (projected) Toronto Maple Leafs 82 20 40 60

A 60-point season feels doable, maybe even conservative, if Maccelli finds the right line combinations and stays healthy. He’s not just a points player, either — he can make teammates better, create space, and open up scoring chances in ways that don’t always show up on the scoresheet.

Why This Season Matters for Maccelli and the Maple Leafs

This could be Maccelli’s defining campaign. Toronto can provide him with the tools, teammates, and environment he’s never had before. If he hits 60 points or more, it’s more than just personal stats — it’s proof he can thrive in a top-six role, and that could lock him into the Maple Leafs’ plans.

If he struggles, the questions will return, but right now, the stage is set. For Maccelli, the Maple Leafs might be the shot he’s been waiting for.