Meier Gets 1st Career Hat Trick as Sharks Top Flyers 6-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Timo Meier had his first career hat trick, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday night.

Rookies Mario Ferraro and Joel Kellman each got his first NHL goal, and Patrick Marleau also scored to help the Sharks snap a four-game skid and win for the second time in 12 games.

Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers, who snapped a four-game win streak. Carter Hart finished with 23 saves.

Meier snapped a four-game pointless streak with his 12th, 13th and 14th goals in his second multi-goal game of the season.

Meier scored 9:21 into the second when he tipped in Brent Burns’ shot from the blue line that gave San Jose a 3-0 lead.

Provorov got his ninth on a power play 51 seconds into the third to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Sharks extended their lead to 4-1 on Meier’s second goal of the night 45 seconds later as he finished a 2-on-1 with a backhander off a pass from Evander Kane. He completed the hat trick with 7:08 left as he tapped in a shot from just outside the crease off another pass from Kane.

Marleau scored his seventh goal with 2:40 remaining to cap the scoring. Joe Thornton had an assist on the play for the 1,079th of his career, which moved him into a tie with Adam Oates for seventh on the NHL’s all-time list.

Ferraro scored the game’s first goal from the slot off a pass from Barclay Goodrow, who finished with three assists. The 21-year-old was playing in his 34th NHL game.

The 25-year-old Kellman was on a breakaway when he slipped a backhander past Hart to make it 2-0 early in the second. Kellman was playing in his fourth NHL game.

NOTES: Flyers C Scott Laughton (groin) skated on Saturday but missed his sixth straight game. He will miss a few more days, coach Alain Vigneault said. … F Andy Andreoff was placed on waivers but played in Saturday’s game. … Former Sharks D Justin Braun played against his former team for the time since San Jose traded him to the Flyers on June 19. … Sharks C Melker Karlsson left the game after being struck in the head by a slap shot with under eight minutes left in the first.

