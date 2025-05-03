Miami RedHawks Land OHL Veteran Ethan Hay

Early on Friday, Ethan Hay officially committed to the Miami RedHawks per his Instagram page, continuing a busy offseason of roster changes ahead of the 2025-26 season.

He joins Ryder Thompson (2025-26), Kocha Delic (2025-26), and Maxim Dubé (2026-27) as the fourth Canadian Hockey League (CHL) recruit Miami has landed. With multiple newcomers arriving, including transfers and incoming freshmen, head coach Anthony Noreen and the RedHawks are making big moves to rebuild this program.

As of May 3, Miami’s incoming recruiting class and transfers for 2025-26 will bring in 22 new players. Among them, three forwards stand out as top scorers: David Deputy (57 points), Artemi Nizameyev (55 points), and Delic (54 points), all of whom bring offensive production that could immediately make an impact. With this large incoming group, Miami adds a mix of playmakers, physical forwards, defense-first players, and a proven goaltender in Shika Gadzhiev, who posted a .909 save percentage in the United States Hockey League (USHL) this regular season and is currently putting up outstanding numbers deep into the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The depth across all positions will give Noreen the ability to shape his lineup with fresh talent next season.

Hay’s Junior Career

Hay began his junior hockey career with the Waterloo Wolves U15 AAA squad, putting up 29 points in 31 games during the 2019-20 season. The following season, he moved up to the U16 level, but no official stats were recorded due to league interruptions. His Ontario Hockey League (OHL) career started with the Flint Firebirds in 2021-22, where he played 59 games, registering 19 points while adding two more in 19 playoff appearances.

He improved offensively the following season, scoring 17 goals and 28 points over 64 regular-season games, while tacking on six points in seven playoff contests. Hay was named assistant captain for Flint in 2023-24, taking on a leadership role before being traded to the Saginaw Spirit on Oct. 24, 2023. With Saginaw, he posted 21 points in 58 games and, ahead of the 2024-25 season, was named the team’s captain.

Ethan Hay, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

He remained with the Spirit for the first half of the season, tallying 13 points in 32 games, before being a part of a wild trade to the Kingston Frontenacs on Jan. 6, 2025. He wrapped up his OHL career with five goals and 18 points in 30 games for Kingston, followed by five assists in 11 playoff appearances.

🍎 Ethan Hay (#68 in black) picks up assist #4 of the OHL Playoffs on this overtime winning goal for the Frontenacs to force Game 7!#GoBolts

pic.twitter.com/VqN2mVkWyZ — Future Bolts (@LightningProsp1) April 21, 2025

One of the biggest parts of Hay’s experience comes from his time with Saginaw’s 2024 Memorial Cup-winning team. That kind of experience will be huge for Miami, as they add a player who understands what it takes to win in big moments.

Ethan Hay, Saginaw Spirit (Eric Young/ CHL)

Over his four seasons in the OHL, the 6-foot-1 forward totaled 50 goals and 52 assists, proving himself as a consistent presence on the ice.

What Does Hay Bring to Miami?

Hay is reliable in all three zones, making the smaller plays that help drive a team’s success. He eliminates sticks, supports down low, and angles attackers on the rush. When needed, he delivers on big plays—whether it’s blocking shots or laying a heavy check. He plays a straightforward game offensively, getting open, shooting off the pass, and repositioning himself solidly.

The @SpiritHockey are within one 👀🚨



Saginaw captain Ethan Hay gets his sixth goal of the year, firing home a one-timer on the powerplay to keep his team close in this matchup!#OHL | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/JrJtm9X2yl — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 16, 2024

His defensive awareness and ability to handle physical matchups make him an ideal bottom-six forward. He disrupts the rush with his backchecking ability, wins puck battles along the boards, and provides a solid presence in the defensive zone. On top of all this, he can even play well on the power play, making him a versatile forward at Noreen’s disposal this coming fall.

Hay’s Future Uncertain

Hay was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft, 211th overall. His NHL rights with Tampa Bay remain unsigned, and they are set to expire on June 1, 2025. With his commitment to Miami, he’ll have more time to develop, refine his game, potentially boosting his stock for professional opportunities as an unrestricted free agent after he finishes in college. He may also re-enter the draft this summer as an over-age prospect.

Under head coach Anthony Noreen, Miami is building a mix of new recruits and transfers to reset the program. We will be watching closely to see how the roster comes together, with Hay and the rest of the new faces looking to make an immediate impact as Miami works toward a winning season in 2025-26.

