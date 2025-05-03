Oilers Extend Alec Regula; What Does His Future With Them Look Like?

The Edmonton Oilers are currently focused on winning their next series after taking out the Los Angeles Kings in six games, and are preparing to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. However, they recently dealt with one of their pending free agents and got a deal done. On Friday (May. 2), the Edmonton Oilers announced they had re-signed defender Alec Regula on a two-year, two-way extension worth $775,000.

Regula, who is 24 years old, was claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins by the Oilers this season, but hasn’t played a game this season due to an injury. He stands 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, and is a right-shot defender from West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. He was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft at 67th overall by the Detroit Red Wings after a strong showing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights, where he scored seven goals and added 18 assists for 25 points through 67 games.

Alec Regula, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

He returned to the Knights for the next two seasons and finished his OHL career with 45 goals and 79 assists for 124 points through 189 games. He never played a game for the Red Wings and joined the Chicago Blackhawks’ organization, where he made his professional debut in the 2020-21 season. He had no points in three games with the Blackhawks, but had three goals and one assist for four points through 16 games with the Rockford IceHogs in the American Hockey League (AHL). The following season, he scored one goal in 15 games with the Blackhawks and had four goals and 22 assists for 26 points through 41 games with the IceHogs.

Regula was involved in the Taylor Hall trade between the Blackhawks and Bruins, which landed him with the Providence Bruins in the AHL for the 2023-24 season. In 55 games that season, he scored four goals and added 22 assists for 26 points. As he continues to deal with an injury, the Oilers are hoping he can add organizational depth and push for a roster spot in the 2025-26 season.

Does He Have a Future in the NHL With the Oilers?

The short answer is, maybe. The longer answer is that it may come down to several factors that may not be in his hands. If he comes into training camp next season and showcases himself as a potential seventh defender, he could make the opening night roster and get some games in. However, the Oilers have a strong defensive core right now, and he would have to beat out a mainstay on the current roster to have a chance at earning playing time.

The Oilers do need to figure out their situation with pending restricted free agent (RFA) Evan Bouchard, who could be looking at a massive extension as his strong postseason performance has gotten people talking, which could affect Regula directly. If the Oilers end up moving on from Bouchard because they can’t get a deal done, they may have a spot wide open for the taking, unless they go out and try to find a replacement.

Regula does have NHL experience, which benefits him in terms of potentially finding his way back to the NHL, but he has joined an extremely deep Oilers team looking to make a push for a Stanley Cup. Realistically, he probably sticks in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors while he tries to continue gaining confidence as he returns from injury, but likely gets called up first in the event of any injuries on the Oilers’ blue line. For now, being able to bring him back at an affordable price gives the Condors even more strength on the back end, which is exactly what they need.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.