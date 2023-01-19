Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023

The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.

Kirill Kaprizov, Matthew Boldy, Jared Spurgeon, and Marc-Andre Fleury (The Hockey Writers)

The Hurricanes looked like they may never lose again during an 11-game winning tear in December, but since then, they have dropped five of their last seven. If the Wild can capitalize on a wavering club, they might be able to hand Carolina their tenth regulation loss of the season.

Wild Projected Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov – Sam Steel – Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno

Matt Boldy – Frederick Gaudreau – Ryan Hartman

Brandon Duhaime – Connor Dewar – Ryan Reeves

Jake Middleton – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Alex Goligoski

Jon Merrill – Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury – Filip Gustavsson

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Max Pacioretty – Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov – Paul Stastny – Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook – Jordan Staal – Jesper Fast

Teuvo Teraveinen – Jesper Kotkaniemi – Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin – Brent Burns

Brady Skjei – Brett Pesce

Calvin De Haan – Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Anderson – Antti Raanta

3 Keys to the Game

Play the Full 60 Minutes

The Wild somehow managed to escape Tuesday’s game against the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 win, thanks to some offense from the defense, despite only having five shots at the halfway mark of the contest. They ended the game with 22 shots after a strong performance in the third period, but it was thanks to Filip Gustavsson’s Vezina-level play that they were still in the game at that point.

The Hurricanes are on a different level, and no matter who is in the net tonight, they will punish the Wild if they start the game in a similar manner. They have scored at least three goals in fifteen of their last sixteen games and have the ability to put a game out of reach before the other team even knows it’s started. While no one in the lineup is averaging over a point per game, they are all capable of scoring, with fourteen players that already have 15 or more points on the season, compared to the Wild’s eight.

Mix-up the Lines

For some inexplicable reason, head coach Dean Evason seems reluctant to alter his lines during a game. Even after producing a pathetic three shots in a period, Evason continued to send out the same lines, hoping they would find their game. While it has worked out in most cases, there has to be a little bit of flexibility to try some different combinations in hopes of catching a spark. With the first line prone to struggling, it would be nice to see Ryan Hartman get cycled back up between Kaprizov and Zuccarello or even move Steel between Boldy and Hartman to try to get them rolling. Anything would be better than just throwing the same lines out when they are not producing.

Goligoski Gets a Game

Last season, Alex Goligoski was on the first pairing with Spurgeon. This season, he has been a healthy scratch far more than he has played. He will replace Dumba beside Jonas Brodin tonight in a rare occurrence that has the potential to change the Wild’s outlook for the rest of the campaign. In only his 18th game of the season, a strong performance from Goligoski could prove to be the final straw for Dumba. It is well known that the future free agent is likely playing his last campaign in Minnesota, but a trade could be imminent if Goligoski can prove he has what it takes to still be a top-four defenseman.

Tonight’s matchup can be found on Bally Sports North and KFan 100.3FM beginning at 6:00 CT.

*Player statistics collected from Naturalstattrick.com, Wild lines from @russohockey on Twitter, and Hurricanes lines from @ice_chip on Twitter.