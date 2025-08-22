Minnesota Wild Sign Marco Rossi to 3-Year Extension

After much deliberation from both sides, the Minnesota Wild and center Marco Rossi have agreed on a contract extension. Starting this season, it’ll be a three-year deal worth $5 million annually for the 23-year-old.

Marco Rossi’s deal will carry a $5 million AAV. $4 million, $5 million, $6 million, so his QO heading into his unrestricted year will be $6 million — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 22, 2025

Rossi avoided a sophomore slump in 2024–25, putting up career highs in goals (24), assists (36), and points (60). While small, the 5-foot-9 center was comfortable in the net front and was one of the Wild’s better playmakers throughout the season. He took on a first-line role at times, averaging 18:15 of ice time.

What might have rubbed the budding center the wrong way was his playoff usage. He recorded three points in his team’s Round 1 exit, but only averaged 11:08 of ice time—those are fourth-line minutes. With trade rumors already present prior to this, a seemingly disrespectful gesture only amplified those talks.

While Rossi is under contract for the next three seasons at a very reasonable cap hit, he’s not necessarily in the clear. The Carolina Hurricanes signed star forward Martin Nečas to a bridge deal in the 2024 offseason, but traded him to the Colorado Avalanche just a few months later.

If the only issue between Rossi and the Wild was agreeing on a contract, then that problem is solved, and the team has itself a reliable top-six contributor. His impact can be even greater in 2025–26 and beyond, which may allow Minnesota to not only return to the postseason but also finally do some damage. They have not advanced past the first round in over a decade.