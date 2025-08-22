7 Cool Things About China-Born Winnipeg Jets Prospect Kevin He

Kevin He isn’t just another hockey prospect. When the Winnipeg Jets drafted him 109th overall in 2024, he became the highest China-born player ever selected. When Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff signed him, he became the first to sign an NHL contract. That alone makes him a trailblazer. But his story isn’t just about breaking ground for Chinese hockey. It’s about a kid who’s taken a winding journey—from Beijing to Montreal to Niagara—and who now sits on the edge of making NHL history.

It’s a rare feat for Niagara University alumni to reach the NHL—only Sean Bentivoglio, who played a single game for the New York Islanders in 2008–09, and Matt Ryan, who suited up for 12 games with the LA Kings in 2005–06, have done so. Insofar as our research suggests, Ryan is the only Niagara player to record an NHL point, racking up a single assist.

Here are seven cool things about Kevin He.

Cool Thing 1. He Is Breaking Ground for Chinese Hockey

The moment He was drafted, he made history. Born in Beijing, he’s the first China-born player to sign an NHL contract, and the highest ever drafted. That’s not just a personal milestone—it’s a breakthrough for Chinese hockey. The NHL has been searching for ways to grow the game in China, and He’s rise puts a real face on that dream.

Kevin He, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cool Thing 2. He Moved From Beijing to the OHL

He started playing on outdoor rinks in Beijing, but by the time he was six years old, his family had moved to Montreal, where he fell in love with the Canadian version of the game for the first time. A few years later, he was playing AAA hockey in Toronto for the North York Rangers, one of the most rigorous youth hockey circuits around. From there, he landed with the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where scouts started to take serious notice of his all-around game.

Cool Thing 3. He’s Leadership Comes Naturally

By his third year in Niagara, He wasn’t just playing well—he was wearing the “C.” The IceDogs trusted him to lead, and he didn’t need to shout to get respect. His teammates describe him as steady, composed, and reliable. He shows up, competes, and sets the tone. It’s that quiet, confident leadership style that often carries further than the loud, rah-rah kind.

Cool Thing 4. He Can Score, Too

Leadership is great, but production matters. He answered that, too. In 2023–24, He racked up 75 points in 62 games, including 36 goals. He showed he could finish plays, but also find teammates in stride. His offensive game continues to develop, and the Jets appreciate his upside as a player who can both score and improve those around him.

Cool Thing 5. He Is Trilingual and Well-Traveled

He’s not just a hockey story—he’s a global story. He speaks Mandarin, English, and French, making him trilingual before his 20th birthday. That’s helped him adapt wherever he’s gone, whether it was early years in Montreal, AAA in Toronto, or leading a junior team in Niagara. It also gives him an extra way to connect with fans, teammates, and kids who are following his path back to China.

HISTORY. MADE.



The #NHLJets have signed forward Kevin He to a three-year, entry-level contract! Becoming the first Chinese-born player to sign a contract in the @NHL

Cool Thing 6. He Has Become a Role Model for Others

For kids in China—or anywhere hockey isn’t the first sport on the list—his path is proof the NHL isn’t out of reach. He knows he’s carrying that responsibility, but he doesn’t make it about pressure. Instead, he treats it like an opportunity. He’s already showing kids that you can come from outside the traditional hockey hotbeds and still make it if you work hard enough.

Cool Thing 7. He’s Work Ethic Runs Deep

Talk to coaches like the Jets’ Scott Arniel, and the word you’ll keep hearing is “commitment.” He doesn’t cut corners, he doesn’t assume anything is owed to him, and he’s always the first one on the ice for drills. That’s what got him from Beijing rinks to the OHL, and what will eventually get him to the NHL. Skill opens the door, but work ethic keeps it open—and He has both.

What’s Next for Kevin He?

At just 19, He still has growing to do, but there’s already buzz in Winnipeg that he could push for a bottom-six role sooner than expected. Maybe one day soon, Jets’ fans will see him lining up beside Adam Lowry. He sees the game well, makes smart decisions under pressure, and has the kind of poise that coaches trust. Even if his first NHL minutes come in a limited role, his upside stretches further than that.

Off the ice, his impact could be just as significant. He’s not just representing himself—he’s representing a new chapter for hockey in China. If he succeeds, it could spark interest in the game across a country with massive potential. For Winnipeg, that means a player who brings both skill and international appeal. For the league, it’s a glimpse of the future.

He doesn’t need to be loud about it. He doesn’t need to make bold promises. Kevin He is doing what he’s always done—showing up, working hard, and letting the results speak for themselves. Jets fans? They’ll be watching closely.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]