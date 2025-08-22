Takeaways From Blackhawks Frank Nazar’s Media Availability

Frank Nazar is a very confident individual. It was evident the first time Chicago Blackhawks fans got introduced to him, and that hasn’t waned. When speaking with NHL Now’s Players Only in May, he spoke about liking being the underdog, and the one that “surprises people.”

I don’t know if many expected that, after only 56 games of NHL experience, Nazar would get a lucrative $46.13 million extension in that timeframe.

Yet, his determination continues to grow stronger. “I always say how much I believe in myself, and I’m just very confident in what I can do.”

That was an ongoing theme as he spoke to the media on Aug. 22 about his new seven-year extension and his summer. Here are the takeaways.

On Nazar’s Decision to Sign Extension

“It wasn’t hard when you put all that stuff together to look at it in the long run and see that I could be in Chicago for seven years. You know, playing with the team, basically of my dreams. A team that I want to be at and the city I want to be at, with a crew you want to be with, and players you want to be with. So, it was an easy decision at the end. It’s just like a lot of different things that go into it.”

The Blackhawks have been looking for players who want to be part of the rebuild. Captain Nick Foligno mentioned that in March. With Nazar, seeing his commitment and excitement has to be music to the Blackhawks’ ears. Teams will always get the most out of athletes who are happy where they are.

On How His Experience at the World Championships and With the Team USA Olympic Squad Helps His Confidence:

“I think it’s a huge thing just being able to play with guys of such high caliber and be able to be that successful with them. And I learned a lot from the World Championships and from the guys I played with, and such high-end talent and high-end names. I mean, when you play with a team that close and just that talented, and us being able to put so much together, it’s truly special.”

Nazar continued, “That’s what I want to bring to Chicago and to the team here. You know, everyone gets that taste of winning and that feeling of what it’s like to come together as a team, and that’s something that I kind of want to focus on, and it definitely just builds a lot of confidence coming into this year and summer.”

Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)

Not only was winning gold at the World Championships for Team USA a history-defining moment, it was also a learning experience. The Blackhawks players have been saying for a while that they need to learn how to win and play the right way. So, what better way to do that than to be in a winning situation? There’s a reason why teams always covet the chance to add Stanley Cup Champions, and the like, to their rosters.

Therefore, it seems that Nazar’s (and Alex Vlasic‘s) experience at the World Championships has increased their hunger to win, which should, in turn, become contagious for their teammates.

When Asked if There Is Anything He Is Looking Forward to Purchasing With New Contract:

“No, honestly, nothing. Honestly, I don’t really think much changes. I’m going to be the same old Frank. Same old me. Still determined and motivated. You know, it’s just like I said, just a bonus. That’s it. I still want to win.”

This was probably one of Nazar’s best quotes of the day because of the insight it gives into him as a person. His determination doesn’t take away his humility.

“Yeah, I’ve definitely seen a lot of his summer skates and drills he’s been doing. It’s kind of been all over, and honestly, it’s fun to watch. He’s one of those players that you can sit and watch all day. He just looks so fluent with the puck, and you know, it’s just fun to watch him and learn from him. But honestly, on the business side, I haven’t really talked much at all to him about it. It’s kind of just more of being his friend and you know, just messing around and joking with him, and just how excited we are for the year, and excited to get going, and just knowing that we’re going to come in ready, and try to do a lot better than we have.”

Given everyone’s curiosity about when Connor Bedard will sign his extension, especially now that Nazar has his, I think it was pretty significant of Nazar to emphasize being there as a friend. It also shed more light on the bond the players are forming and what they’re looking to build towards.

On the Biggest Lesson He Learned From Last Season That He Is Looking to Take Into Next Season.

“Probably score on more breakaways. I think that’s it. Just execute on the chances I get.”

It seemed like Nazar could have had 20-plus goals with the amount of breakaways he had. Fans know he has to work on it. He knows it. This will be another thing to watch from him next season, as that area should be greatly improved.

To top it off, Nazar mentioned he has had a simple summer of waking up, training, and skating, and relishes the grind of it all.

If there’s anything you should take away from Nazar’s media availability, it’s that he loves the Blackhawks, he loves to win, he loves being a hockey player, he loves to learn, and he loves what he and his teammates can accomplish together. He even mentioned the love and support he received from teammates after his extension, which was clearly very meaningful to him.

Nazar wants to be the best. He wants to lead by example. And he and the Blackhawks are looking forward to what’s next.