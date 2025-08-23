Rangers Must Trust Young Forwards in 2025-26

The New York Rangers are coming off a disappointing 2024-25 season, and newly hired head coach Mike Sullivan has some tough decisions to make about line combinations and who will make the opening night lineup. They have a mix of veterans as well as some key young forwards who did not get much playing time last season. This season, they need to show more faith in their young forwards and give them consistent playing time.

Rangers’ Young Forwards Were Frequently Benched for Veterans in 2024-25

Last season, the Rangers called up a few of their top prospects, as Brett Berard and Gabriel Perreault made their NHL debuts and Brennan Othmann played in 22 games after playing three games in 2023-24. However, none of the three got many opportunities, as then-head coach Peter Laviolette usually opted to play veterans over them. He also decided to bench Kaapo Kakko, who was then traded to the Seattle Kraken, even though he was playing well in a bottom-six role.

Berard is a quick skater and, despite playing in a bottom-six role, he was noticeable on the forecheck, drove to the net, and made the most of his opportunities. He had six goals and four assists in 35 games, while averaging 10:43 in ice time per game.

Brett Berard, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Like Berard, Othmann played in a bottom-six role, and though he was effective on the forecheck, he did not capitalize on his scoring opportunities. He finished with no goals and two assists in 22 games, while averaging 9:58 in ice time per game. He did play well defensively and was a plus-7.

The Rangers also made a curious decision as general manager Chris Drury signed Perreault, the team’s top prospect, to a three-year, entry-level contract. At the time, just eight games remained in the season, and the expectation was that he would get lots of ice time with New York outside a playoff position. He started in a top-six role, but quickly moved down to the bottom-six and was then benched by Laviolette. He averaged 14:26 in ice time per game in five games and was held without a point.

A big bright spot for the Rangers last season was the play of 23-year-old Will Cuylle, who worked his way into the top six with his combination of grit, physicality, and skill. He led the team in hits with 301 and finished with 20 goals, 25 assists, and was plus-12 while averaging 15:05 in ice time per game.

Rangers Need to Give Their Young Forwards More Opportunities

For years, the Rangers have struggled to develop their top forward prospects. They have often benched them for defensive mistakes or played them in a bottom-six role. While that strategy made sense when they were a Cup contender and had lots of veterans playing at a high level, they missed the postseason in 2024-25, and many of their veteran forwards struggled.

Though Berard, Othmann, and Perreault may make some mistakes, they need to either get consistent ice time in the NHL or develop in the American Hockey League (AHL). All three of them are skilled players, with enough upside that they deserve an opportunity to prove themselves.

The Rangers want their forwards to play well defensively and play with physicality. While Cuylle is a perfect fit, they also need to develop highly skilled prospects who do not play with as much physicality.

Perreault had 19 goals and 41 assists as a freshman at Boston College in 2023-24, and he had 16 goals and 32 assists in 37 games with them last season. He has the skill to become a top-six forward for years to come, but that will not happen if they bench him every time he makes a mistake.

The Rangers Need to Learn From Past Mistakes

Laviolette sent the wrong message last season when he benched players like Kakko and Berard, while continuing to play veterans who made much more egregious defensive mistakes over and over. Sullivan needs to show faith in the Rangers’ top prospects and give them a true opportunity to prove themselves.

There is nothing wrong with allowing prospects to develop in the AHL, but if the Rangers’ top prospects earn a spot in the lineup, they should not be buried on the fourth line and benched after every turnover. They need to learn from their past mistakes in developing their top forward prospects and handle them differently this season.