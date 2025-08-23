5 Buffalo Sabres Games You Can’t Miss in the 2025-26 Season

The Buffalo Sabres start the 2025-26 season with seven of their first 10 games at KeyBank Center, and in December, they have a 12-day, six-game road trip. Here are five games on the Sabres’ schedule that you do not want to miss.

Home/Season Opener vs. New York Rangers (Oct. 9)

The Sabres open their season at home against the New York Rangers. Last season, the Sabres went 2-1 in the season series, including a 6-1 victory on Nov. 7, and an 8-2 win on Feb. 22. Their only loss to the Rangers was 3-2 on Dec. 11. Both teams will be looking for a fresh start after disappointing campaigns in 2024-25. The Sabres missed the playoffs for the 14th straight season, while the Rangers, who won the Presidents’ Trophy the season before, also missed the playoffs.

Home & Home vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct. 24 & 25)

Of course, this cross-border rivalry is always a must-see event. It’s fitting that the teams’ first matchup is a home-and-home set heading into the weekend of Oct. 24. Every time these teams meet, there are fireworks. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs have won the last five matchups between the two teams.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When you get Maple Leafs superstars Auston Matthews and William Nylander facing off against Sabres superstars Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, seeing the league’s best go head-to-head is always exciting hockey.

The Rivalry energy is different between the two teams; it doesn’t get talked about enough because the Sabres haven’t been good in over a decade. However, every game between the two teams always has a great atmosphere. The Sabres have a chance to make an early statement in the “Battle of the QEW“. (Queen Elizabeth Way)

J.J. Peterka’s First Game Back in Buffalo Since Trade (Nov. 4 vs. Utah Mammoth)

The Sabres traded J.J. Peterka to the Utah Mammoth for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan in June in an attempt to upgrade their defense group. Peterka was also reluctant to sign a new contract with the team as a restricted free agent. You get the NHL’s newest franchise in their second season and get to witness their fresh new jerseys that they released earlier in the offseason, which, by the way, are already some of the best jerseys in the league, in my opinion.

This game marks his first contest in Buffalo since the trade, and he is sure to draw a reaction from fans. Will they give him a warm reception, or will they boo him every time he touches the puck? The crowd reaction will set the tone for the game. Witnessing the crowd atmosphere against Peterka, who wanted to leave Buffalo, is the main reason why this game is a must-watch; the drama and tension between the two sides will be felt all game long.

Sidney Crosby Visits Buffalo in Last Game Before Olympics (Feb. 5 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins)

This is the second of three matchups against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the only game in Buffalo this season, and it’s always an event when one of the greatest players in NHL history is in town. Being able to watch Sidney Crosby during a live-action game rather than on social media or seeing any highlights is always a blessing. Crosby is also racking up career milestones as his career starts coming to an end, as he sits at 1,352 games played, 625 goals, 1,062 assists and 1,687 points. Who knows, a milestone could happen during the game.

Josh Yohe of The Athletic also reported that Evgeni Malkin will not get a new contract with the Penguins following the 2025-26 season, so this could be the last time Sabres fans see Malkin in Buffalo (From ‘What I’m hearing about Evgeni Malkin’s future with the Penguins’ – The Athletic, 6/16/2025). Being able to witness the potential last game Malkin wears the Penguins’ jersey in Buffalo is special, as he has been Crosby’s wingman for the entirety of their respective careers, another first ballot Hall of Famer, in my opinion.

First Game Back From Olympic Break (Feb. 25 at New Jersey Devils)

The last must-watch game of the season is against the New Jersey Devils in New Jersey on Feb. 25, when Sabres hockey returns after the Olympic break. The energy will be electric inside Prudential Center as fans of both teams will be eager to watch their teams back in action. The game is fresh off of the world stage, so being able to watch the same players who represented their country in the world’s highest level of competition is special.

Being able to witness one of the possible last games for a couple of Sabres players that could be moved at the trade deadline, like Alex Tuch, who is on the last year of his current contract, but has expressed interest in signing an extension in Buffalo, also makes this a must-watch.

Whether the Sabres are competitive or not, these five games you will not want to miss if you are a Sabres fan. Which game(s) are you most excited for this season?