Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 Player Grades: Forwards

Entering the 2024-25 season, no one expected much from the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens. With a young core and an unproven lineup, the focus was on development, not results. But the Habs defied expectations, finishing with a respectable 40-31-11 record and pushing for a playoff spot until the final week. While their journey ended in the first round, the performance of the forward group offers plenty of optimism moving forward. Here’s how each forward performed this season, graded on a scale of 1 to 10.

Nick Suzuki – 10/10

Montreal’s captain played like a true first-line center and a cornerstone of the franchise. With 89 points in 82 games, Nick Suzuki posted career highs for assists and points, showing elite vision, consistency, and two-way play. He led by example on and off the ice and anchored the power play and penalty kill. In every sense, he was the engine of the team.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After the 4 Nations Face-Off break in mid-February, Suzuki took his leadership to another level. As the Canadiens pushed hard to stay in the playoff race, he elevated his play and carried the team offensively. From Feb. 22 to April 9, Montreal went 14-4-4, and Suzuki was the heartbeat of that surge, scoring clutch goals, dominating possession, and consistently matching up against the opponent’s top players.

Cole Caufield – 9.5/10

Back to his scoring ways, Cole Caufield buried 37 goals this season, adding a much-needed scoring punch. He also became a more complete player, backchecking harder and picking up key assists. His chemistry with Suzuki remained strong, and he was lethal on the man advantage. A healthy season proved just how valuable he is.

Juraj Slafkovsky – 7/10

In his third NHL season, Juraj Slafkovsky took a solid step forward. While he recorded his second straight 50-point season (51), his physical presence, board work, and hockey sense improved. Still a work in progress, but his upside is becoming more evident. Slafkovsky took clear strides this season, becoming more confident with the puck, improving his decision-making, and showing he can drive play at the NHL level.

Patrik Laine – 6/10

A polarizing figure this season, Patrik Laine struggled to find consistency, finishing with just five goals and nine assists at 5-on-5 in 52 games. He showed flashes of his elite shot, particularly on the power play, but never fully fit into the system. His injury late in the season didn’t help either. Questions remain about his future in Montreal. He still put up 20 goals in half a season, coming back from an injury.

Alex Newhook – 7/10

Alex Newhook was a versatile piece, sliding up and down the lineup while producing at a steady clip. He showed he could play in all situations and drive play with his speed. A solid middle-six option who could blossom with a bit more consistency. Newhook ended the season with 15 goals and 26 points, while playing with multiple different wingers.

Kirby Dach – 3/10

Unfortunately, Kirby Dach’s season was derailed early due to injury. Limited to just a handful of games, there wasn’t enough opportunity for him to build on his strong 2022-23 campaign. A disappointing season, but not by any fault of his own. The hope is he returns fully healthy next fall.

Brendan Gallagher – 9/10

Brendan Gallagher bounced back in a big way this season, scoring timely goals and bringing his trademark grit every night. He embraced a more sheltered role and made the most of it, playing with heart and leading through effort. He once again showed his true value to the team.

Christian Dvorak – 8/10

A surprise standout, Christian Dvorak was efficient and responsible, chipping in offensively while anchoring the third line. He provided steady faceoff work, PK minutes, and veteran savvy. His reliability was a major asset during Montreal’s mid-season surge. His second half of the season really helped Montreal get into the playoffs.

Josh Anderson – 8/10

Josh Anderson brought size, speed, and intensity every night. He may not have always lit up the scoreboard, but his physicality and forechecking created space for teammates. In the playoffs, he was especially effective. Anderson was one of the team’s most consistent effort players this season.

Joel Armia – 5/10

Joel Armia had a very up-and-down season, showing his usual flashes of skill and defensive responsibility but fading into the background too often. His inconsistency made it hard to rely on him in key moments, though he filled in when injuries piled up. Armia was playing with a broken hand in the Habs’ last couple of games.

Jake Evans – 7/10

Jake Evans filled his role well as a defensive center, logging tough minutes on the penalty kill and bringing energy to the bottom six. He even chipped in some clutch offense this season. He ended the campaign posting career highs across the board. His versatility and hockey IQ remain valuable.

Emil Heineman – 7/10

Emil Heineman showed promise, using his speed and shot to make an impact. He wasn’t flashy, but he was noticeable in his bottom-six role with the Canadiens. He ended the season with 10 goals and eight assists in 62 games, while dealing with an injury this season.

Michael Pezzetta – 3/10

Michael Pezzetta didn’t get many opportunities to play this season, especially after Ivan Demidov’s arrival. When he did play, he brought energy and physicality, but his limited skill set made it hard for him to stay in the lineup. Pezzetta did not record a point in 25 games this season. He may be on the outside looking in next season.

Joshua Roy, Owen Beck, Oliver Kapanen, and Demidov all made appearances, but none played enough to warrant a full-season grade. That said, each showed flashes.

This season proved that Montreal’s rebuild is taking shape. While still a few pieces away from true contention, the emergence of core stars like Suzuki, Caufield, and Slafkovsky, along with strong veteran support, pushed the Habs to a respectable finish. With more growth and a key offseason ahead, the Canadiens are closer than most expected.