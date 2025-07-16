Montreal Victoire Lose Both Offensive and Defensive Strength in PWHL Expansion Draft

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is expanding to the West Coast with two new teams, PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver. As the league looks to grow, it hosted its first-ever expansion draft to keep teams fair and ensure that veterans and the incoming 2025 draft class are evenly distributed amongst the teams.

Each of the original six PWHL teams lost four players to the West Coast. While this was a hard loss for every team involved, it is for the betterment of the league overall. Let’s look at who the Montreal Victoire have lost to the West Coast.

Montreal’s Blue Line Takes a Hit with the Loss of Barnes and Wilgren

One of the first players to go during the exclusive signing window, PWHL Seattle knew what they were doing when they signed Cayla Barnes. She signed a three-year contract with Seattle, so she will be with the team through to the 2027-28 season. Barnes was drafted in the first round of the 2024 Entry Draft by Montreal. The 2024-25 season was her first in the league, and she played in 30 games, recording 13 points via two goals and 11 assists. However, the defender is not known for her goal scoring; she is known for her playmaking. Barnes is a strong defender through and through. She has excellent shot-blocking skills, and her speed is a strong factor to consider as well. She is a strong player, and Seattle will bolster its blue line with her talent.

Barnes is not the only defender leaving Montreal through the expansion draft, though. Her teammate, Anna Wilgren, was selected by Seattle during the expansion draft. Wilgren was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 Entry Draft by Montreal. She played all 30 games of the 2024-25 season and recorded nine points via three goals and six assists. She also played four postseason games with the Victoire and recorded three assists. Wilgren is a strong defensive player. While her offensive total isn’t as impressive as Barnes’, she is still a playmaker at the end of the day.

PWHL Seattle is getting two strong defensive players in Barnes and Wilgren.

Montreal Loses Offensive Depth in Gardiner and Boreen

The Victoire are not only losing strong defensive players, but they are also losing two strong forwards.

During the exclusive signing window, PWHL Vancouver selected Jenn Gardiner. This should not be a surprise, as she is not only an exceptional player, but this is her hometown team. She was drafted in the second round by the Victoire in the 2024 Entry Draft. In the 2024-25 season, she played the full 30-game season and recorded 18 points via five goals and 13 assists. Despite being a rookie, she played left wing on the first line alongside Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey. Playing alongside two incredible veteran players, she honed her skills and became a great addition to the Victoire team.

The 2024-25 season will be Abby Boreen’s third season in the league, and she will be playing with her third team. In the 2024 season, she played nine games with PWHL Minnesota, recording five points via four goals and one assist. During the 2024 offseason, she signed with Montreal. She played her first full season in 2024-25 with the Victoire. She recorded 14 points via six goals and eight assists in 30 games. Despite signing a three-year contract with Montreal, Vancouver selected Boreen fifth overall in the expansion draft. She is a strong player with two seasons of play under her belt. She will be a great addition to whichever line she plays on, be it in the top six or the bottom six.

Vancouver is getting two great additions to their offense in Boreen and Gardiner.

Both New Teams Are Gaining Strong Talent

There is no shortage of talent in this league, and PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver are creating stellar teams from the beginning. Both of these teams are getting exceptional players from the Victoire.