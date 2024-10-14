3 Necessary Maple Leafs Adjustments Following Win vs. Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs continued their early-season success by earning a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, bringing their record to 2-1. Despite the win, the game was far from perfect, with some decisions by head coach Craig Berube having a significant positive or negative impact.

Key players such as Max Domi, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies experienced their moments of success. Enough worked in this game to push the team to the win. But what didn’t work? Here’s a breakdown.

Changes That Worked: Domi and Nylander’s Reunited Chemistry

One of Berube’s more effective in-game adjustments was reuniting Domi with Nylander, and it paid off almost immediately. The two had built chemistry during the preseason, and their partnership carried over into the regular season, making it surprising that Berube initially split them up for this game.

When Domi was moved back up to center the second line with Nylander early in the second period, the duo made an immediate impact. Domi took off on a rush on their first shift with Nylander and Matthew Knies after a Penguins defensive mistake. Instead of shooting, Domi set up Nylander perfectly. Nylander snapped the puck into the net to tie the game at 1-1 just 50 seconds into the period. That goal was the spark the Maple Leafs needed after a sluggish start. Everyone knew Domi would pass, but he did it so well that it was unstoppable. Even Nylander was left shaking his head in awe.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Knies, who continues to develop his reputation as a clutch scorer, added another goal just over two minutes later. Marner’s clever play to send the puck around the boards set up Morgan Rielly for a shot attempt. The puck bounced off the side of the net and directly to Knies, who wasted no time hammering it home. The quick sequence of goals changed the game’s momentum entirely and directly resulted from Berube’s line adjustments.

Mitch Marner’s Solo Brilliance Was on Display

Marner was another standout in the game, scoring a highlight-reel goal that gave the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead early in the third period. He capitalized on a turnover in the Toronto zone after a great defensive play by Knies on Sidney Crosby. His speed and creativity allowed him to burst past Marcus Pettersson and beat Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist with a top-shelf shot over his blocker.

Marner’s ability to turn defence into offence is exactly what the Maple Leafs need as they balance a solid offensive presence with more defensive responsibility this season. His goal resulted from skill and hard work. It was a pivotal moment in the game. Suddenly, Toronto had breathing room in a game that could have gone either way.

Defensive Stability and Stolarz’s Strong Play

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz picked up his first win as a Maple Leafs player. He made 21 saves on 23 shots. While the team in front of him struggled, especially in the first period, he kept the game close. His two game-saving stops with the Pittsburgh net empty in the final moments ensured that Toronto skated away with the win.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs’ penalty kill also stepped up in this game, successfully stopping all four of Pittsburgh’s power-play chances. Chris Tanev, in particular, was a rock on defence. He played a role in a key turnover late in the game that led to Nylander’s empty-net goal to seal the win.

Three Adjustments the Maple Leafs Still Must Make

It’s early in the season, and the victory was a step in the right direction. Still, the Maple Leafs cannot afford to overlook the issues that arose. Here are three critical adjustments they must address moving forward:

Adjustment 1: The Maple Leafs Need to Fix Their Power Play

The Maple Leafs’ power play has been a glaring problem this season. They went 0-for-3 against Pittsburgh and are now 0-for-9 through the first three games. With the firepower on this team, including stars like Auston Matthews, Nylander, and Marner, the power play should be a significant asset. However, the absence of John Tavares due to illness forced Berube to juggle his units, and nothing seemed to click.

The first unit initially featured Max Pacioretty, but Knies was slotted in when that didn’t work. Even swapping out Rielly for Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the point didn’t yield better results. The lack of cohesion on the man advantage is concerning, and Berube must find a way to get this unit rolling. The games will only get tighter, and the special teams’ success will become more imperative.

Adjustment 2: The Maple Leafs Need More Discipline and Fewer Penalties

The Maple Leafs are taking far too many penalties. They gave Pittsburgh four power-play opportunities, and although their penalty kill was flawless, consistently playing shorthanded will catch up to them. So far, Toronto has taken 14 penalties in just three games. It’s an alarming trend, which seems even more odd on a Berube-coached team.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Berube needs to emphasize discipline. The team’s aggressive play can be effective, but reckless penalties eventually will cost them. It’s tough to consistently (and unnecessarily) put your team a man down, especially against stronger offensive teams. Staying out of the box will allow the Maple Leafs to dictate play at even strength. They have the talent to dominate offensively, but even Matthews won’t score regularly when he’s killing penalties.

Adjustment 3: The Maple Leafs Need to Find Chemistry in Their Line Combinations

While Tavares doesn’t get much love from many fans, his loss is an issue. Without the ex-captain, Berube was forced into some unorthodox line combinations that didn’t work, especially in the first period. Starting Pontus Holmberg as the second-line center was an odd decision, leading to a slow start for the Maple Leafs. While a solid player, Holmberg doesn’t bring the same dynamic skillset as Domi. That fact became evident in the first 20 minutes.

It wasn’t until Domi was moved back to center Nylander that the Maple Leafs began to take control. This juggling of lines in critical moments has been a theme in the early season. While adaptability is essential, and the team is on a learning curve, Berube needs to discover and land on more consistent combinations. The constant line-shuffling has led to slow starts and could hurt Toronto’s ability to develop the chemistry necessary for long-term success.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs Moving Forward

The Maple Leafs have the pieces to be a dominant team this season, but several areas need attention if they want to build on their win against the Penguins. Fixing the power play, maintaining discipline, and establishing consistent line combinations are crucial adjustments to help them take the next step. With a solid foundation already in place, fine-tuning these aspects could turn the Maple Leafs into a well-oiled machine.

As noted, a win is a win, so there’s no dissing the team here. However, some adjustments can be made to build momentum. I’m sure the coaching staff is working on them as I write.