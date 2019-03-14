EDMONTON — Kenny Agostino, Damon Severson and Kevin Rooney each had a goal and an assist as the New Jersey Devils snapped a season-high losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Travis Zajac, John Quenneville and Blake Coleman also scored for the Devils (26-36-9), who had lost seven straight.

Sam Gagner, Alex Chiasson and Matt Benning replied for the Oilers (31-32-7), who have lost two of their last three games.

The Devils started the scoring 7:34 into the first period when Agostino’s rebound bounced up in the air before landing behind Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen and trickling into the net.

Gagner tipped a Benning shot past Devils starter Cory Schneider two minutes later.

The Oilers made it 2-1 on the power play with 5:38 left in the first when Chiasson redirected a Connor McDavid feed into the net on the doorstep for his career-high 20th goal of the season. McDavid extended his point streak to 10 games with the assist.

Zajac showed some deft hands in front to score on the backhand to tie the game back up for New Jersey with 18 seconds left in the opening period.

The Devils regained the lead six minutes into the second on a power-play goal from Severson and then went up by a pair with seven minutes left in the period on a screened shot by Quenneville. That goal chased Koskinen from the net after facing 18 shots, as he was replaced by backup Anthony Stolarz.

Stolarz didn’t fare much better, allowing a goal on a wrist shot by Rooney with 3:28 left in the second.

Edmonton got a goal back with 41 seconds left in the second as McDavid earned his 100th point of the season by setting up a Benning goal.

The Devils got some insurance with eight minutes left in the third on a short-handed goal by Coleman.

Both teams return to action on Friday with the Devils playing the fifth of a six-game trip in Vancouver and the Oilers embarking on a three-game trip, starting out in Arizona.

Notes: The only previous meeting between the two teams this season was to start the year as part of the NHL Global Series in Gothenburg, Sweden, with the Devils winning 5-2.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press