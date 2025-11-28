New Jersey Devils Quarter-Season Check-In

The New Jersey Devils have now played 23 games in the 2025-26 season, and with the holidays drawing nearer, we have reached the quarter-mark in the NHL. The Devils have had some really strong moments throughout the season, as well as some lackluster ones. Let’s take a look at some of their highs and lows so far.

Devils Kicked Off the Season with an Eight-Game Win Streak

The Devils had the longest win streak to kick off the season, winning eight of their first nine games. They played some tough opponents to start off 2025-26, facing the Carolina Hurricanes in their home opener on Oct. 9 after just getting eliminated in the 2024-25 postseason by the Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs in Game 5. Heading into this game, the Devils were out for vengeance, trying to make sure Carolina didn’t get one over on them again. Unfortunately, the home team won out, beating the Devils 6-3.

After this game, the Devils traveled down to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Although the Devils opened the season on a loss, it was the second game of the season, and they were ready to put their best foot forward, and that’s exactly what they did. They came out swinging with a 5-3 win, partially thanks to Connor Brown’s two goals.

The Devils had one more game on the road in this difficult start. They traveled up to Ohio to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on none other than Columbus Day. Once again, the Devils stepped up their heroics with one player scoring two goals, but this time it was thanks to Dawson Mercer. New Jersey closed out the game with a 3-2 score. It was a close game, but the Devils ended their three-game road trip on a high note.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Back home on Oct. 16, the Devils faced their toughest opponent yet: the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. Surprisingly, Florida was on a two-game losing streak against the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings ahead of this Devils game. This game marked the second of a back-to-back for the Panthers. Maybe the Devils’ win was attributed to the Panthers being tired, or maybe they were just the better team overall. Regardless, New Jersey won their home opener with a 3-1 victory.

New Jersey had one more game at home, hosting the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 18, where they won again with a 5-3 victory. The Devils hit the road for one game on Oct. 21 in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. Jack Hughes recorded a hat trick in this game as the Devils toppled the Leafs in a 5-2 win.

The Devils headed back to the Prudential Center for a four-game homestand, starting with a game against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22. The Devils were on the back half of a back-to-back, yet still held Minnesota to just one goal with a 4-1 victory over the visitors.

The curse of the second half of the back-to-back continued for the visitors, as the San Jose Sharks finally ended their 17-game losing streak against the New York Rangers on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, New Jersey threw San Jose back into the losing column with a 3-1 victory.

To close out the homestand, the Devils hosted the Colorado Avalanche. It was a close game, with both teams scoring three goals in regulation. In overtime, Hughes secured the victory for the Devils’ eighth-straight win. With the Devils going 8-1-0 to kick off the season, they weren’t doing too shabby.

Devils Struggle on the Road

Unfortunately, the Devils’ win streak was snapped immediately after they hit the road. They travelled to Ball Arena for the second half of a home-and-home against the Avalanche. This game was a blowout, with the Devils losing 8-4. The Devils then went on to lose two more of the four total games on the trip.

The Devils had another long road trip, with five games between Nov. 12 and Nov. 22. They won the first two games but then dropped the last three, including against the Panthers and the Lightning, two teams they had beaten at home.

Out of their 23 games this season, the Devils have lost eight, including one in overtime. Their one overtime loss was at home, while their seven regulation losses have all occurred on the road. Hopefully, the Devils can correct this soon, especially since their next game is on the road. In the month of December, they will have six of their 15 games on the road as well.

Devils Have Been Plagued with Injuries

It seems like every two seconds another Devils player is injured, both on and off the ice. The team just got Evgenii Dadonov back after he was injured in the first game of the season. Just two games into his return, he left the game early. While there hasn’t been a full update on his status yet, Sheldon Keefe stated that he will miss some time with the team.

One of the hardest injuries the Devils have had to deal with: Hughes is out for eight weeks after injuring his finger at a team dinner. He had to get surgery and will have to stay off the ice to recover. There is a chance that he could play again by Christmas, but that would be closer to six weeks. Hughes should at least return in the new year.

The blue line has taken a hit too, with Brett Pesce out since Oct. 26. He was injured on the road trip against the Avalanche and is expected to miss a month. As December draws nearer, there is a chance that Pesce could join the other defensemen soon.

These injured players also don’t account for those who have yet to start the season, either. Marc McLaughlin was injured during the preseason and has yet to suit up for the Devils in the regular season. Johnathan Kovacevic, another strong addition to the blue line, underwent knee surgery during the offseason. With no clear return date, one can only hope that he is recovering well and will be back with his team soon.

Devils Are in a Playoff Spot

The Devils currently sit atop the Metropolitan Division with 31 points. The Hurricanes are not far behind, with just one point less. New Jersey has clearly been on a tear this season, and they continue to level up their play style with each game, especially at home. Sitting in a playoff position at Thanksgiving is typically a good indicator the Devils will make the playoffs again this season. There’s still plenty of time to determine this, but as of right now, things are looking positive.

There Is Still Plenty More to Be Played in the 2025-26 Season

The Devils will be back on the ice on Friday, Nov. 29, when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at 4:00 P.M.