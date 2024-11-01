10 Islanders Thoughts Through 10 Games of 2024-25

The New York Islanders have gotten off to a 3-5-2 start to begin the 2024-25 season, and fans are already panicking. The team has been shutout four times, blown multi-goal leads, and resembles the struggles of recent seasons to a T. While there are a lot of negatives, evident in the team’s record, there have also been some positives.

Sorokin’s 2023-24 Was a Fluke

Ilya Sorokin finished the 2023-24 season with a 25-19-12 record, 3.01 goals against average (GAA), a .909 save percentage (SV%), and 1.4 goals saved above expected (GSAx), according to MoneyPuck. In five games to start the 2024-25 season, he is 2-2-1 with a 1.80 GAA, .932 SV%, and 4.5 GSAx.

Sorokin has shown vast improvement, moving quickly side-to-side and making multiple highlight-reel saves each game. Unfortunately, the Islanders have let him down, scoring only one goal in his three losses, leaving his record unreflective of his performance. While the team must step up for the Islanders to climb back into the playoff race, Sorokin’s early-season form should ease any concerns about his health or abilities.

Kyle Palmieri’s 2023-24 Is Replicable

Kyle Palmieri notched 30 goals in 82 games last season, marking the second time he has hit the total in his career. This included 19 goals in 37 games under head coach Patrick Roy. Starting the 2024-25 season strong, Palmieri has already scored four goals in 10 games, leading the Islanders with seven points.

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Palmieri has shined in Roy’s system, bringing relentless forechecking, a physical net-front presence, and an ability to finish rebounds. He has been a key contributor at both even strength and on the power play, providing consistent production on a team unfamiliar with that term. Although the season is young, Palmieri’s early performance is certainly promising.

Depth Is Absent

The Islanders’ depth, particularly within the forward group, has been a massive concern to start the season. In the first 10 games, the bottom-six forwards have contributed just two even-strength goals—both from Anders Lee. Neither Oliver Wahlstrom nor Kyle MacLean have been on the ice for an Islanders goal, and all six bottom-six regulars have been on the ice for more goals conceded than scored. The numbers speak for themselves, and the two forward lines have to get it together quickly.

Tsyplakov Is an NHLer

Maxim Tsyplakov came to the Islanders without any NHL experience, yet he has made a strong impression early in his North American career. His four points (one goal, three assists) and a 63.5% expected goals percentage (xG%)—the second-highest on the team—are impressive, but his physicality, hockey IQ, and patience have set him apart. On a team lacking offensive firepower, Tsyplakov has injected some much-needed excitement.

Dobson Is Struggling

Noah Dobson began his 2024-25 season on a concerning note after a dominant 2023-24 performance. He has struggled with costly turnovers in the defensive zone, and his offensive contributions have stagnated. While advanced stats suggest has been one of the most effective Islanders skaters, each game has had costly defensive blunders. There is still reason to believe he can return to his elite form, but his early play is something to keep an eye on.

Is Mayfield Back?

Following an ankle injury in Game 1 last season, Scott Mayfield has rebounded well in 2024-25. He is skating better, blocking shots, and taking fewer penalties. With a 50.6% expected goals percentage (xG%), his play has improved from last season, though there’s still room to grow. While he is just a third-pairing defenseman, returning to his shutdown abilities would give Roy another option to close out games.

Romanov’s Stock Rising

Alexander Romanov’s value to the Islanders’ defense has only grown with his early-season performances. In his absence due to an upper-body injury, the Islanders have dropped three consecutive games. Known for his physical play, Romanov excels at clearing the crease, blocking shots, and preventing high-danger chances. His absence has highlighted just how essential he is to the defensive unit’s success, and Roy will be very appreciative once he returns to game action.

The Wins Will Come

Despite sitting last in the Metropolitan Division, advanced stats indicate the Islanders are playing better than many realize. They rank fourth in the NHL in Corsi (55.77%) but just 28th in goals percentage at 42%. Their goals above expected of -9.91, the second-worst in the league, show they have faced elite goaltending, an unsustainable variable. While recent losses are frustrating, they should find their way into the win column a bit more often the rest of the season.

Power Play Struggles

After having a league-average 20.35% power play last season, the Islanders’ success rate has plummeted to 12.90% to begin this season. They are struggling to sustain offensive zone time, and most power plays end without quality shots. Anthony Duclair’s four-to-six-week injury has not helped, but key players like Barzal and Dobson have not looked good, either, and must improve to get these units where they need to be.

Penalty Kill Is Even Worse

The Islanders’ power play has struggled, but their penalty kill has been even worse. Last season’s league-worst unit, which survived only 71.49% of penalties, has started this season with an even lower success rate of 62.50%, and this time poor goaltending is not the issue.

The penalty kill has allowed 11.94 expected goals per 60 minutes—the worst rate in the NHL, and a significant change from last season’s 7.94. The Islanders’ penalty killers apply minimal pressure, allowing opponents to easily get to the net for high-danger scoring chances. If the team hopes to return to the playoffs, they will need a drastic improvement in their strategy.

The Islanders 2024-25 season has begun with a lot of good, and a lot of back. They return to game action tonight against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. After suffering back-to-back losses earlier this week, a win over the team’s in-state foe would go a long way in getting back on track.