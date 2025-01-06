New York Rangers Claim Arthur Kaliyev Off Waivers

On Monday (Jan. 6) morning, it was revealed that the New York Rangers had claimed forward Arthur Kaliyev off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings, who had placed him there on Sunday (Jan. 5) intending to assign him to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kaliyev, who is 23 years old, stands 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, and is from Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft at 33rd overall after a strong offensive showing with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he scored 51 goals and added 51 assists for 102 points through 67 games.

This season with the Kings, he has scored seven goals and added eight assists for 15 points through 51 games. He has also played five games in the AHL with the Ontario Reign scoring one goal and adding an assist for two points. Throughout his short career so far, he has scored 35 goals and added 36 assists for 71 points through 188 games which comes out to a 0.38 points-per-game average.

Kaliyev only has a cap hit of $825,000 and is a pending restricted free agent whose contract expires after the 2024-25 season. The Rangers can easily fit him onto their roster without having to make any other changes, and they will still have just under $8 million remaining in cap space.

