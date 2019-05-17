John Davidson Named New York Rangers President

The New York Rangers made a major move Friday when they’d hire John Davidson as their new President. This move came just a few hours after the original news broke that Davidson was resigning from his post of President of Hockey Operations of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Today is the start of a new and exciting chapter in New York Rangers history,” said Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan. “John Davidson is one of the premier executives in the National Hockey League. As we continue to build a team that can consistently compete for the Stanley Cup, John’s knowledge of the game and his experience and passion for the Rangers logo make him the ideal choice to oversee our Hockey Operations department. I am thrilled to welcome “JD” and his family home.”

When speaking about the opportunity to re-join the Rangers in such a significant role, Davidson made it clear that he was excited to get started with his new team. He’d also give thanks to the two organizations that helped pave the way for his career in the front office.

I am excited and humbled to be named the President of the New York Rangers,” Davidson said. “The opportunity of rejoining the Rangers organization and returning home to New York, where my family and I have spent so many wonderful years, was one I simply could not pass up. I want to thank James Dolan for offering me this chance to come home. I would also like to thank John P. McConnell for the opportunity to join the Blue Jackets organization in 2012, his guidance, support, and friendship over the last seven years, and for allowing my family and me to embark on this new journey with the Rangers. Additionally, I would like to thank the St. Louis Blues organization for giving me an opportunity to join their front office in 2006 and spend six fantastic years there.

For the Rangers, this is the best-case scenario after Glen Sather would resign from his post as President of the team and transition into his new role as a senior adviser to the owner. Davidson has proven to be a very accomplished executive throughout his time in the league and he’s set to join a Rangers team looking to continue this escalated rebuild.

Davidson’s Return to the New York Rangers

This isn’t Davidson’s first stint with the Rangers as he would spend nearly 30 years with the Rangers as a player and then a TV Analyst with MSG Network. His broadcasting work wouldn’t go unnoticed as he would be presented with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009 for his outstanding contributions as a broadcaster. He’d also receive the Lester Patrick Trophy in 2004 for outstanding service to hockey in the United States.

Following his time in New York, Davidson would serve as the President of Hockey Operations in St. Louis with the Blues from 2006-07 until 20011-12. He’d help turn the team around from one of the worst in the league to a perennial playoff contender before doing the same in Columbus for seven seasons.

While in St. Louis, he would be critical in the drafting of Alex Pietrangelo, Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron and Ian Cole. He was also President when the team would select Jaden Schwartz, Colton Parayko, Jordan Binnington, Jaden Schwartz and Joel Edmonson who have all made contributions for the team.

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues, January 6, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for his time in Columbus, the franchise never had a more successful run than they did during the time that Davidson was at the helm. Not only would they have their best run of drafting, trading and acquisitions in general, but they’d also find success both in the regular season and even in the postseason, advancing to the second round for the first time in franchise history in 2019.