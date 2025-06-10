New York Sirens’ 2024-25 Report Cards: Alex Carpenter

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has ended. With its second season in the books, the PWHL teams now have names and are solidifying themselves as the premier women’s hockey league. The New York Sirens started strong in the second season, but ultimately finished in last place once again. In 30 regular season games, the Sirens only recorded eight regulation wins and 13 regulation losses. Nine of their games went into overtime, four resulted in victories, and the other five were losses. As the PWHL follows the 3-2-1 points system, the Sirens ended the 2024-25 season with 37 points. While this was a tough break for New York, not everyone had a bad season. Let’s look at Alex Carpenter’s performance in the 2024-25 season.

Carpenter’s Performance in the 2024-25 Season with New York

Carpenter had a stellar season, recording 20 points in 26 regular season games. She scored 11 goals and recorded nine assists, making her the third-highest points scorer on the Sirens this season. Carpenter broke her jaw on Jan. 31, but only missed four games of the PWHL season. Unfortunately, she had to miss the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship to recover. This was a saving grace for the Sirens since her recovery time overlapped with the international break. Carpenter returned on Feb. 19 when New York played the Toronto Sceptres and made a strong impact, scoring the only goal for the Sirens in this game. While New York may have lost, Carpenter ensured it was not a shutout.

Carpenter scored two game-winning goals for the Sirens. In their first game of the season, the Sirens faced the Minnesota Frost, and at the end of 60 minutes, the game was tied 3-3. Just 19 seconds into overtime, Carpenter shot the puck into the net to give the Sirens the win. She had two goals and one assist in the first game of the season, putting her on top of the league’s points leaderboard.

In the Sirens’ second game of the season, they played the Montreal Victoire. They won 4-1, and Carpenter scored the third goal nine minutes into the third period. Although Jade Downie-Landry scored the fourth and final goal for the Sirens after Carpenter’s, Downie-Landry’s was an empty-netter, making Carpenter’s the game-winning goal.

Carpenter’s Past Performance with New York

Carpenter began her PWHL career with New York. She scored eight goals and recorded 15 assists for 23 points in 24 regular season games. She tied with Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse, but since they each had more goals, Carpenter came in fourth overall in the league in points. However, she recorded the most points out of anyone on the New York team. In every game in the 2024 season, Carpenter had at least one shot. The most amount of shots she recorded in a single game was seven.

Carpenter recorded 89 shots in 24 games. Although she didn’t hit the mark on every single one, she showed she is a consistent playmaker. Carpenter is not afraid to try and take the shot, even when there is no scoring avenue.

In both seasons with New York, Carpenter wore the “A” to signify that she was an alternate captain with the team. This is a strong showing of her leadership. Carpenter is not only a strong player on the ice but also demonstrates prowess off the ice.

Carpenter’s Future with the PWHL

The PWHL is expanding from six teams to eight. Each of the original six teams has to give up four players to the incoming PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver. Ahead of the official expansion draft, the PWHL announced there would be an Exclusive Signing Window. Each of the incoming teams had the option to sign up to five players. PWHL Seattle signed Carpenter to a one-year contract. Carpenter now has the opportunity to bring PWHL hockey to the West Coast after helping to establish the New York team. This is a great honor for Carpenter, and she joins some other incredible players in Seattle, such as Hilary Knight, Cayla Barnes, Danielle Serdachny, and her teammate on the Sirens, Corinne Schroeder. Carpenter was the first player selected from the Sirens, a testament to her skills.

Carpenter’s Overall Grade

Overall, for the 2024-25 season, Carpenter receives an A-. It is unfortunate that she suffered a jaw injury in the middle of the season and had to miss the IIHF World Championship. However, she used the break to heal and only missed four games of the PWHL season. She had a strong performance from the first game until the last, earning the third most points for the Sirens in the overall season. Carpenter is a strong player with incredible talent. She was one of the first members of the Sirens and is now one of the first members of PWHL Seattle. The legacy that Carpenter is building is beyond belief, and we are lucky enough to witness it in real-time.

Wishing Carpenter all the best in Seattle.