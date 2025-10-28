New York Sirens’ 2024-25 Report Cards: Paetyn Levis

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has ended. With its second season in the books, the PWHL teams now have names, and the league is solidifying itself as the premier women’s hockey league. The New York Sirens started strong in the second season but ultimately finished in last place once again.

In 30 regular-season games, they only recorded eight regulation wins and 13 regulation losses. Nine of their games went into overtime, four resulted in victories, and the other five were losses. As the PWHL follows the 3-2-1 point system, the Sirens ended the 2024-25 season with 37 points. While this performance was a tough break for New York, not every player had a bad season. Let’s look at Paetyn Levis’ performance.

Levis’ Performance in the 2024-25 Season with New York

In the 2024-25 season, Levis played in all 30 games for the Sirens and recorded eight points via four goals and four assists. Of her four goals, one was a power-play goal and one was a game-winning goal. She recorded 10 total penalty minutes and had a neutral plus/minus. Out of the seven faceoffs she was in, Levis won four, earning her a 57.1 win percentage. She took a total of 47 shots and recorded an 8.5 shooting percentage.

Paetyn Levis, New York Sirens (Allison Farrand / Ilitch Sports)

Levis scored her first goal of both the season and her PWHL career on Dec. 8 against the Boston Fleet. The Fleet won the game, but Levis was the first to score for New York. She scored in the first period in response to Susanna Tapani’s prior goal. Her first assist was recorded four games later on Jan. 4 against the Minnesota Frost. She recorded the secondary assist on Abby Roque’s goal in the final minute of the third period. This game was a huge win for New York, as they shut out the reigning Walter Cup Champions, 5-0.

In March, she had her first back-to-back point streak. She recorded an assist on March 12 against Montreal. In her next game on March 16, she scored the third goal in the first period to help New York secure the win over Minnesota. This was the first time she recorded points in back-to-back games in her career. However, it wasn’t the only time she would do that this season. On April 27, she once again scored against Minnesota. In the game following this on April 29, she recorded an assist. This was her final point of the season, bringing her total to eight.

Levis’ Performance in the 2024 Season with New York

Levis was drafted 57th by New York in the inaugural PWHL Draft ahead of the 2024 season. In the first six games, she recorded all three assists she would get in this season. She had a total of four penalty minutes and had an overall plus/minus of minus-3.

Levis was more of a defensive forward than an offensive one, but it worked out well for her. She had a slower start to her season in 2024, but she began to find her groove once the 2024-25 season began.

Levis’ Future with New York

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Levis signed a three-year deal with the Sirens. The upcoming 2025-26 season will make this Levis’ third with the Sirens but her second on the current contract. With at least two more seasons with the Sirens, Levis will have a strong future with the team. With the success of the two expansion teams in Vancouver and Seattle already taking off, though, there is a chance that Levis could see time with another team in the future. For now, she has a bright one in New York waiting for her.

Levis’ Overall Grade

For the 2024-25 season, Levis receives a B-. She stepped up her point production a lot more comparatively from the PWHL’s first season to the 2024-25 season. She contributed both offensively and defensively to the Sirens, which they will need in the upcoming 2025-26 season. As Levis continues to compete in the PWHL, New York will continue to cultivate her into a stronger player for the team.