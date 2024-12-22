Blue Jackets Unable to Hold Third Period Lead in Loss to Flyers

The Columbus Blue Jackets were in control of things for over 40 minutes on Saturday night. Then all heck broke loose in the third period. The end result was a familiar one in overtime for the Blue Jackets.

Owen Tippett scored the game-winning goal in the extra session to lift the Flyers to a comeback 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets. Morgan Frost scored twice in a four-goal third period for the Flyers to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Owen Tippett scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Game Recap

The Flyers had the better of the play early in the game. They controlled possession and had the better of the scoring chances. But as the period went on, the Blue Jackets found their legs. They also found an opening goal.

Mathieu Olivier scored his ninth of the season. Jamie Drysdale couldn’t clear the puck. Olivier’s initial shot got to Kent Johnson. Johnson found Olivier with the pass from behind the net. Flyers goalie Sam Ersson couldn’t do much with it.

The Blue Jackets were able to double the lead in the second. Ersson misplayed the puck behind the net to Sean Kuraly. He then found Mikael Pyyhtia in front to score his second goal in his last three games. Things after 40 minutes seemed under control for the Blue Jackets. They even got a Flyers’ goal wiped away thanks to an offside. But the third period opened the flood gates.

Thanks to four goals in under five minutes in the third, a 2-0 game turned into a 3-3 thriller. Noah Cates and Kirill Marchenko’s goals were bookended by both of Frost’s goals. The Blue Jackets seemed to run out of steam a little. Head coach Dean Evason said as much postgame.

The real scare came when Zach Werenski got into an awkward collision with Tippett on the wall. Werenski needed help to the locker room but was able to return. That coupled with another defenseman injury allowed the Flyers to push as the Blue Jackets had 4D for part of the game.

To the Blue Jackets’ credit, they took the lead on Jake Christiansen’s first of the season with just 4:11 left. But with the goalie pulled, it was Tyson Foerster deflecting a Travis Konecny shot with the goalie pulled to tie it 4-4. Overtime was needed.

Although the Blue Jackets dominated possession in overtime including a near-miss from Marchenko, the Flyers got a 2-on-1 with Tippett winning it. That now marks six losses in seven overtimes for the Blue Jackets this season.

Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves while Ersson made 21 saves. The Flyers led the final shot count 30-25.

The Blue Jackets head home for one last game before the break against Montreal. The Flyers head to Pittsburgh for their last game before the break before heading out west after Christmas.